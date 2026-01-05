The Center for Wildlife Development, in collaboration with the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Reserve Development Authority, has released 124 endangered wildlife species in the reserve as part of programs for the breeding and reintroduction of endangered species into their natural habitats. The Special Forces for Environmental Security apprehended a citizen violating the environmental regulations for entering the Al-Fayyad and Al-Rawdat areas in the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve with his vehicle, and legal measures were taken against him.

The forces clarified that the penalty for entering vehicles into the protected Al-Fayyad and Al-Rawdat areas is a fine of up to (2,000) riyals.

Additionally, the forces apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations, in possession of 20 cubic meters of local firewood in the Medina region, and legal measures were applied against him, with the seized quantities handed over to the relevant authorities.

A Sudanese resident was also apprehended for violating grazing regulations by grazing 40 camels in areas where grazing is prohibited in the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve, and legal measures were taken against him.