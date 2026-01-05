فيما أطلق مركز تنمية الحياة الفطرية، بالتعاون مع هيئة تطوير محمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله، 124 كائناً فطرياً مهدداً بالانقراض في المحمية، ضمن برامج إكثار وإعادة توطين الكائنات الفطرية المهددة بالانقراض في موائلها الطبيعية، ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة لدخوله بمركبته الفياض والروضات في محمية الملك عبدالعزيز الملكية، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة دخول المركبات والسيارات الفياض والروضات البرية المحمية غرامة تصل إلى (2,000) ريال.

كما ضبطت القوات مواطناً مخالفاً لنظام البيئة، بحوزته 20 متراً مكعباً من الحطب المحلي في منطقة المدينة المنورة، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وتسليم الكميات المضبوطة للجهات المختصة.

كما تم ضبط مقيم سوداني لارتكابه مخالفة رعي 40 متناً من الإبل في مواقع محظور الرعي فيها بمحمية الإمام تركي بن عبدالله الملكية، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.