زار وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل أمانة الأحساء، واطّلع على منجزاتها وخططها الإستراتيجية، بحضور أمين الأحساء المهندس عصام عبداللطيف الملا.
وأكد أن المشاريع البلدية تمثل ركيزة أساسية في تنمية المدن، وتسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة، ورفع كفاءة البنية التحتية الحضرية، وتحقيق الاستدامة، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
واستعرضت الأمانة خلال الزيارة حزمةً من المشاريع التنموية والخدمية، شملت مبادرات أنسنة المدن، وتحسين المشهد الحضري وجودة الحياة، إلى جانب مشاريع الحلول المرورية، وتصريف السيول ودرء أخطار الأمطار.
وأوضح الحقيل أن ما تشهده الأحساء من مشاريع نوعية يعكس وعياً متقدماً بأهمية التخطيط الحضري المتكامل، ودور البلديات في تحويل المدن إلى بيئات جاذبة للعيش والاستثمار، مؤكداً أهمية رفع كفاءة التنفيذ، وضمان استدامة المشاريع، وتسريع وتيرة الإنجاز بما يحقق تطلعات الأهالي.
وقام بجولة ميدانية اطّلع خلالها على أبرز المشاريع التنفيذية القائمة في المحافظة، مؤكداً استمرار دعم الوزارة للمبادرات التي تعزز التنمية الحضرية الشاملة، وترتقي بمستوى الخدمات البلدية في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Hoqail, visited the Al-Ahsa Municipality and reviewed its achievements and strategic plans, accompanied by the Secretary of Al-Ahsa, Engineer Issam Abdul Latif Al-Mulla.
He emphasized that municipal projects are a fundamental pillar in urban development, contributing to improving the quality of life, enhancing the efficiency of urban infrastructure, and achieving sustainability, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.
During the visit, the municipality presented a package of developmental and service projects, which included initiatives for humanizing cities, improving the urban landscape and quality of life, as well as traffic solutions, stormwater drainage, and mitigating the risks of rainfall.
Al-Hoqail explained that the quality projects being witnessed in Al-Ahsa reflect an advanced awareness of the importance of integrated urban planning and the role of municipalities in transforming cities into attractive environments for living and investment, stressing the importance of enhancing execution efficiency, ensuring the sustainability of projects, and accelerating the pace of achievement to meet the aspirations of the residents.
He conducted a field tour during which he reviewed the most prominent ongoing executive projects in the governorate, affirming the ministry's continued support for initiatives that enhance comprehensive urban development and elevate the level of municipal services in various regions of the Kingdom.