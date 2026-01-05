The Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Hoqail, visited the Al-Ahsa Municipality and reviewed its achievements and strategic plans, accompanied by the Secretary of Al-Ahsa, Engineer Issam Abdul Latif Al-Mulla.



He emphasized that municipal projects are a fundamental pillar in urban development, contributing to improving the quality of life, enhancing the efficiency of urban infrastructure, and achieving sustainability, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.



During the visit, the municipality presented a package of developmental and service projects, which included initiatives for humanizing cities, improving the urban landscape and quality of life, as well as traffic solutions, stormwater drainage, and mitigating the risks of rainfall.



Al-Hoqail explained that the quality projects being witnessed in Al-Ahsa reflect an advanced awareness of the importance of integrated urban planning and the role of municipalities in transforming cities into attractive environments for living and investment, stressing the importance of enhancing execution efficiency, ensuring the sustainability of projects, and accelerating the pace of achievement to meet the aspirations of the residents.



He conducted a field tour during which he reviewed the most prominent ongoing executive projects in the governorate, affirming the ministry's continued support for initiatives that enhance comprehensive urban development and elevate the level of municipal services in various regions of the Kingdom.