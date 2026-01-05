زار وزير البلديات والإسكان ماجد الحقيل أمانة الأحساء، واطّلع على منجزاتها وخططها الإستراتيجية، بحضور أمين الأحساء المهندس عصام عبداللطيف الملا.


وأكد أن المشاريع البلدية تمثل ركيزة أساسية في تنمية المدن، وتسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة، ورفع كفاءة البنية التحتية الحضرية، وتحقيق الاستدامة، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


واستعرضت الأمانة خلال الزيارة حزمةً من المشاريع التنموية والخدمية، شملت مبادرات أنسنة المدن، وتحسين المشهد الحضري وجودة الحياة، إلى جانب مشاريع الحلول المرورية، وتصريف السيول ودرء أخطار الأمطار.


وأوضح الحقيل أن ما تشهده الأحساء من مشاريع نوعية يعكس وعياً متقدماً بأهمية التخطيط الحضري المتكامل، ودور البلديات في تحويل المدن إلى بيئات جاذبة للعيش والاستثمار، مؤكداً أهمية رفع كفاءة التنفيذ، وضمان استدامة المشاريع، وتسريع وتيرة الإنجاز بما يحقق تطلعات الأهالي.


وقام بجولة ميدانية اطّلع خلالها على أبرز المشاريع التنفيذية القائمة في المحافظة، مؤكداً استمرار دعم الوزارة للمبادرات التي تعزز التنمية الحضرية الشاملة، وترتقي بمستوى الخدمات البلدية في مختلف مناطق المملكة.