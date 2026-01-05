The Saudi national badminton team has achieved a new global milestone, reflecting the rapid development the sport is experiencing, with players Amer Mohammed and Nabihah Sharaf reaching the ranking of the top 20 players in the world in mixed doubles for 2025, according to the International Badminton Federation rankings.



This achievement further confirms the excellence of Saudi players, as Amer Mohammed managed to reach the ranking of the top 35 players globally in the youth singles category for 2025, a success that reflects the high technical abilities and notable development in the skill levels of young players.



This global progress is a pivotal moment in the journey of Saudi badminton and has contributed to placing the Kingdom among the top 20 countries worldwide in the sport, clearly embodying the success of the technical and developmental programs implemented by the Saudi Badminton Federation, as part of its strategic goals aimed at creating champions capable of competing at the highest international levels.



For her part, the President of the Saudi Badminton Federation, Mai Obaid Al-Rasheed, confirmed that what has been achieved is the result of support from sports leadership and integrated institutional work within the federation, expressing her pride in the players reaching these advanced global rankings, which is an achievement that reflects the significant efforts made in developing national talents.



Al-Rasheed added that the federation will continue to invest in players, intensify external participation, and enhance the quality of technical programs, contributing to the sustainability of achievements and solidifying the Kingdom's position among the elite countries influencing badminton globally.