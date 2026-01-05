حقق المنتخب السعودي للريشة الطائرة إنجازاً عالمياً جديداً، يعكس التطور المتسارع الذي تشهده اللعبة، وذلك بوصول لاعبي المنتخب السعودي عامر محمد، ونبيهة شرف إلى تصنيف أفضل 20 لاعباً على مستوى العالم في منافسات الزوجي المختلط لعام 2025، وفق تصنيفات الاتحاد الدولي للريشة الطائرة.
ويأتي هذا الإنجاز تأكيداً إضافياً على تميز اللاعبين السعوديين، إذ تمكن عامر محمد من الوصول إلى تصنيف أفضل 35 لاعباً عالمياً في منافسات فردي الشباب لعام 2025، في إنجاز يعكس القدرات الفنية العالية والتطور الملحوظ في مستويات لاعبي الفئات السنية.
ويُعد هذا التقدم العالمي محطة مفصلية في مسيرة رياضة الريشة الطائرة السعودية، وأسهم في دخول المملكة ضمن قائمة أفضل 20 دولة عالمياً في اللعبة، في تجسيد واضح لنجاح البرامج الفنية والتطويرية التي ينفذها الاتحاد السعودي للريشة الطائرة، ضمن مستهدفاته الإستراتيجية الرامية إلى صناعة أبطال قادرين على المنافسة على أعلى المستويات الدولية.
من جانبها، أكدت رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للريشة الطائرة مي عبيد الرشيد، أن ما تحقق هو ثمرة دعم القيادة الرياضية والعمل المؤسسي المتكامل داخل الاتحاد، معبرة عن فخرها بوصول اللاعبين إلى هذه التصنيفات العالمية المتقدمة، وهو إنجاز يعكس حجم العمل الكبير الذي بُذل في تطوير المواهب الوطنية.
وأضافت الرشيد أن الاتحاد سيواصل الاستثمار في اللاعبين واللاعبات، وتكثيف المشاركات الخارجية، ورفع جودة البرامج الفنية، بما يسهم في استدامة الإنجازات وترسيخ مكانة المملكة بين نخبة الدول المؤثرة في رياضة الريشة الطائرة عالمياً.
