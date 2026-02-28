دانت اليمن بأشد العبارات، الهجمات الإيرانية السافرة والجبانة التي استهدفت أراضي المملكة العربية السعودية، مؤكدة أنها انتهاك صريح لسيادت المملكة، واعتداء مرفوض على أمنها واستقرارها، وتصعيد خطير يهدد السلم والأمن الإقليميين.


وأعربت الحكومة اليمنية في بيان لها، اليوم (السبت)، عن تضامن الجمهورية اليمنية الكامل والثابت مع المملكة العربية السعودية وشعبها الشقيق، مجددة أن أمن المملكة جزء لا يتجزأ من أمن الجمهورية اليمنية، وأن أي مساس بسيادتها أو استقرارها يمثل تهديداً مباشراً للأمن القومي اليمني وللمنظومة العربية برمتها.


وأشارت الحكومة، إلى إن هذه الاعتداءات تكشف مجدداً عن النهج الإيراني القائم على تصدير الأزمات، وتوسيع رقعة المواجهة عبر سياسات عدوانية وأدوات مسلحة خارجة عن القانون، بما يزعزع أمن دول المنطقة، ويقوض الاستقرار الدولي، ويهدد الممرات المائية الحيوية ومصادر الطاقة العالمية.


وحمّلت الحكومة اليمنية، النظام الإيراني المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذا التصعيد الخطير، وعن أي تداعيات قد تترتب عليه، مؤكدة أن استمرار سياسات تدخله في شؤون المنطقة، لن يجلب سوى مزيد من عدم الاستقرار، والعزلة الدولية.


وأكدت الحكومة اليمنية، دعمها الكامل لما تتخذه المملكة العربية السعودية من إجراءات لحماية أمنها، ومواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها، بما في ذلك حقها المشروع في ردع العدوان الغاشم وفقاً للقانون الدولي.


ودعت الحكومة اليمنية، المجتمع الدولي إلى اتخاذ موقف حازم، إزاء هذه الانتهاكات الخطيرة، والعمل على ردع أي سلوك من شأنه إشعال مواجهة واسعة ستكون عواقبها كارثية على المنطقة، والعالم.