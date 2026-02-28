Yemen condemned in the strongest terms the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks targeting the territory of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, affirming that they represent a clear violation of the Kingdom's sovereignty, an unacceptable assault on its security and stability, and a serious escalation that threatens regional peace and security.



The Yemeni government expressed, in a statement today (Saturday), its full and steadfast solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its brotherly people, reiterating that the security of the Kingdom is an integral part of the security of the Republic of Yemen, and that any infringement on its sovereignty or stability constitutes a direct threat to Yemeni national security and to the entire Arab system.



The government pointed out that these attacks once again reveal the Iranian approach based on exporting crises and expanding the confrontation through aggressive policies and armed tools that are outside the law, which undermines the security of the countries in the region, disrupts international stability, and threatens vital waterways and global energy sources.



The Yemeni government held the Iranian regime fully responsible for this dangerous escalation and for any repercussions that may result from it, emphasizing that the continuation of its interventionist policies in the region will only bring more instability and international isolation.



The Yemeni government affirmed its full support for the measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect its security, its citizens, and residents on its territory, including its legitimate right to deter the brutal aggression in accordance with international law.



The Yemeni government called on the international community to take a firm stance regarding these serious violations and to work to deter any behavior that could ignite a wide confrontation, the consequences of which would be catastrophic for the region and the world.