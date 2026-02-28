The Liverpool team achieved a resounding victory over their guest West Ham United with a score of five goals to two, in the match held this evening (Saturday) as part of the 28th round of the English Premier League.

Match Goals

Liverpool opened the scoring just 5 minutes in through Hugo Ekitike, then Virgil van Dijk added the second goal in the 24th minute, before Alexis Mac Allister scored the third goal just two minutes before the end of the first half's regular time.

West Ham improved at the start of the second half, narrowing the gap in the 49th minute through Tomas Soucek, but Cody Gakpo scored the fourth goal for the Reds in the 70th minute.

Just five minutes later, Valentin Castellanos scored the second goal for the guests, but West Ham player Axel Disasi scored an own goal in the 82nd minute.

Team Standings

With this result, Liverpool raised their tally to 48 points, moving up to fifth place in the Premier League standings, while West Ham's points remained at 25 in eighteenth place.