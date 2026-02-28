حقق فريق ليفربول فوزاً عريضاً على ضيفه وست هام يونايتد بخمسة أهداف مقابل هدفين، في المباراة التي أقيمت مساء اليوم (السبت) ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28 من بطولة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».

أهداف المباراة

افتتح ليفربول التسجيل بعد 5 دقائق فقط عن طريق هوغو إيكيتيكي، ثم أضاف فيرجيل فان دايك الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 24، قبل أن يوقع أليكسيس ماك أليستير على الهدف الثالث قبل دقيقتين من نهاية الوقت الأصلي للشوط الأول.

وتحسن وست هام مع بداية الشوط الثاني، حيث قلص الفارق في الدقيقة 49 عن طريق توماس سوتشيك، لكن كودي غاكبو سجل الهدف الرابع للريدز في الدقيقة 70.

وبعدها بخمس دقائق فقط، أحرز فالنتين كاستيانوس الهدف الثاني للضيوف، إلا أن لاعب وست هام أكسيل ديساسي سجل هدفاً بالخطأ في مرماه في الدقيقة 82.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع ليفربول رصيده إلى 48 نقطة ليتقدم إلى المركز الخامس في جدول ترتيب «البريميرليغ»، بينما تجمد رصيد وست هام عند 25 نقطة في المركز الثامن عشر.