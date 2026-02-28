حقق فريق ليفربول فوزاً عريضاً على ضيفه وست هام يونايتد بخمسة أهداف مقابل هدفين، في المباراة التي أقيمت مساء اليوم (السبت) ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28 من بطولة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».
أهداف المباراة
افتتح ليفربول التسجيل بعد 5 دقائق فقط عن طريق هوغو إيكيتيكي، ثم أضاف فيرجيل فان دايك الهدف الثاني في الدقيقة 24، قبل أن يوقع أليكسيس ماك أليستير على الهدف الثالث قبل دقيقتين من نهاية الوقت الأصلي للشوط الأول.
وتحسن وست هام مع بداية الشوط الثاني، حيث قلص الفارق في الدقيقة 49 عن طريق توماس سوتشيك، لكن كودي غاكبو سجل الهدف الرابع للريدز في الدقيقة 70.
وبعدها بخمس دقائق فقط، أحرز فالنتين كاستيانوس الهدف الثاني للضيوف، إلا أن لاعب وست هام أكسيل ديساسي سجل هدفاً بالخطأ في مرماه في الدقيقة 82.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع ليفربول رصيده إلى 48 نقطة ليتقدم إلى المركز الخامس في جدول ترتيب «البريميرليغ»، بينما تجمد رصيد وست هام عند 25 نقطة في المركز الثامن عشر.
The Liverpool team achieved a resounding victory over their guest West Ham United with a score of five goals to two, in the match held this evening (Saturday) as part of the 28th round of the English Premier League.
Match Goals
Liverpool opened the scoring just 5 minutes in through Hugo Ekitike, then Virgil van Dijk added the second goal in the 24th minute, before Alexis Mac Allister scored the third goal just two minutes before the end of the first half's regular time.
West Ham improved at the start of the second half, narrowing the gap in the 49th minute through Tomas Soucek, but Cody Gakpo scored the fourth goal for the Reds in the 70th minute.
Just five minutes later, Valentin Castellanos scored the second goal for the guests, but West Ham player Axel Disasi scored an own goal in the 82nd minute.
Team Standings
With this result, Liverpool raised their tally to 48 points, moving up to fifth place in the Premier League standings, while West Ham's points remained at 25 in eighteenth place.