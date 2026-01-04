The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, made a phone call to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Ishaq Dar.

During the call, they discussed the developments in the region and the joint efforts to achieve security and stability there.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs also made a phone call to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey, Hakan Fidan.

During this call, they addressed the latest developments in the region and the efforts being made regarding them.