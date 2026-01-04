أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفياً، بنائب رئيس الوزراء وزير خارجية جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد إسحاق دار.

وجرى خلال الاتصال مناقشة التطورات في المنطقة، والمساعي المشتركة لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار فيها.

وأجرى وزير الخارجية، اتصالاً هاتفياً، بوزير خارجية الجمهورية التركية هاكان فيدان.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والجهود المبذولة بشأنها.