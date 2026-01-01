The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to His Excellency, Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdelrahman al-Burhan, President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in the Republic of Sudan, on the occasion of the anniversary of his country's independence.

The esteemed king expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for continued health and happiness to His Excellency, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Sudan, more security and stability.

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a similar congratulatory message to Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Abdelrahman al-Burhan, in which he conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for abundant health and happiness to His Excellency, and for the government and people of the brotherly Republic of Sudan, further security and stability.