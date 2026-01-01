بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لسيادة الفريق الأول الركن عبدالفتاح البرهان عبدالرحمن البرهان رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي في جمهورية السودان، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلاده.

وأعرب الملك المفدى عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لسيادته، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية السودان الشقيق مزيدًا من الأمن والاستقرار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ببرقية تهنئة مماثلة، للفريق الأول الركن عبدالفتاح البرهان عبدالرحمن البرهان، عبر فيها عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لسيادته، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية السودان الشقيق المزيد من الأمن والاستقرار.