Kuwait and Qatar confirmed that the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are fundamental pillars of Gulf national security, stemming from the bonds of brotherhood and the shared destiny that unite the member states.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry stated in a statement yesterday that it has been following the developments and ongoing events in the sisterly Republic of Yemen, expressing its steadfast support for the legitimate Yemeni government. It emphasized the necessity of preserving Yemen's unity and territorial integrity, and protecting the interests of the brotherly Yemeni people, in a way that ensures the achievement of security, stability, and development.

In its statement, it stressed that the security of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are fundamental pillars of Gulf national security, based on the bonds of brotherhood and the shared destiny that unite the member states. It praised the responsible approach adopted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and their commitment to achieving stability in the region, enhancing the principles of good neighborliness, and adhering to the values and principles of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which represent the foundation for activating joint Gulf action. Kuwait affirmed its continued support for all regional and international efforts aimed at establishing dialogue and peace, relying on diplomatic solutions as the optimal means to achieve security and stability and enhance opportunities for peace in the region. It stated that it will remain committed to its active role in supporting efforts that serve the interests of security and development in the Arabian Gulf region, benefiting its brotherly peoples and reinforcing the principles of joint Gulf cooperation.

For its part, the Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed that the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are an integral part of the security of the State of Qatar, stemming from the deep-rooted brotherly ties and the shared destiny that unite the member states. It appreciated the statements issued by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which reflect a commitment to prioritizing the interests of the region, enhancing the principles of good neighborliness, and relying on the foundations and principles upon which the Charter of the Gulf Cooperation Council is based.

In its statement yesterday, it indicated that it has been closely following the developments and ongoing events in the sisterly Republic of Yemen, and reaffirmed its full support for the legitimate Yemeni government, the importance of preserving Yemen's unity and territorial integrity, and safeguarding the interests of the brotherly Yemeni people, in a way that fulfills their aspirations for security, stability, and development. It reiterated that Qatar will always be at the forefront of countries supporting all efforts aimed at establishing dialogue and diplomacy as the best means to achieve goodness, security, and stability for the region and its peoples.