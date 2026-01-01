أكّدت الكويت وقطر، أن أمن المملكة العربية السعودية وأمن دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية يُعدّان ركيزة أساسية من ركائز الأمن الوطني الخليجي، انطلاقًا من أواصر الأخوّة وروابط المصير المشترك التي تجمع دول المجلس.

وقالت الخارجية الكويتية في بيان أمس: إنها تابعت التطوّرات والأحداث الجارية في الجمهورية اليمنية الشقيقة، مُعربة عن دعمها الثابت للحكومة اليمنية الشرعية، وشدّدت على ضرورة الحفاظ على وحدة اليمن وسلامة أراضيه، وحماية مصالح الشعب اليمني الشقيق، بما يضمن تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية.

وشدّدت في بيانها، على أن أمن المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة وأمن دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية يُعدّان ركيزة أساسية من ركائز الأمن الوطني الخليجي، انطلاقًا من أواصر الأخوّة وروابط المصير المشترك التي تجمع دول المجلس، مشيدة بالنهج المسؤول الذي تنتهجه المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات العربية المتحدة، وحرصهما على تحقيق الاستقرار في المنطقة، وتعزيز مبادئ حسن الجوار والالتزام بقيم ومبادئ مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، التي تمثّل الأساس في تفعيل العمل الخليجي المشترك، وأكدت الكويت استمرارها في دعم الجهود الإقليمية والدولية كافة، الرامية إلى ترسيخ الحوار والسلام، والاعتماد على الحلول الدبلوماسية بوصفها السبل المثلى؛ لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار وتعزيز فرص السلام في المنطقة، وقالت ستظل ملتزمة بدورها الفاعل والداعم للجهود التي تصب في مصلحة الأمن والتنمية في منطقة الخليج العربي، بما يخدم مصالح شعوبها الشقيقة ويرسخ مبادئ التعاون الخليجي المشترك.

من جانبها، أكّدت وزارة الخارجية القطرية، أن أمن المملكة العربية السعودية وأمن دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جزء لا يتجزأ من أمن دولة قطر، انطلاقًا من الروابط الأخوية الراسخة والمصير المشترك الذي يجمع دول المجلس، مثمّنة البيانات الصادرة عن المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقتين، التي تعكس الحرص على تغليب مصلحة المنطقة، وتعزيز مبادئ حسن الجوار، والاستناد إلى الأسس والمبادئ التي يقوم عليها ميثاق مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.

وأفادت في بيانها، أمس، أنها تابعت ببالغ الاهتمام التطوّرات والأحداث الجارية في الجمهورية اليمنية الشقيقة، وأكّدت دعمها الكامل للحكومة اليمنية الشرعية، وأهمية الحفاظ على وحدة اليمن وسلامة أراضيه، وصون مصالح الشعب اليمني الشقيق، بما يحقّق تطلعاته في الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية، مجددة التأكيد على أن قطر ستظل دائمًا في طليعة الدول الداعمة لجميع الجهود الرامية إلى ترسيخ الحوار والدبلوماسية بوصفهما السبيل الأمثل لتحقيق الخير والأمن والاستقرار للمنطقة وشعوبها.