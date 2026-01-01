أكّدت الكويت وقطر، أن أمن المملكة العربية السعودية وأمن دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية يُعدّان ركيزة أساسية من ركائز الأمن الوطني الخليجي، انطلاقًا من أواصر الأخوّة وروابط المصير المشترك التي تجمع دول المجلس.
وقالت الخارجية الكويتية في بيان أمس: إنها تابعت التطوّرات والأحداث الجارية في الجمهورية اليمنية الشقيقة، مُعربة عن دعمها الثابت للحكومة اليمنية الشرعية، وشدّدت على ضرورة الحفاظ على وحدة اليمن وسلامة أراضيه، وحماية مصالح الشعب اليمني الشقيق، بما يضمن تحقيق الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية.
وشدّدت في بيانها، على أن أمن المملكة العربية السعودية الشقيقة وأمن دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية يُعدّان ركيزة أساسية من ركائز الأمن الوطني الخليجي، انطلاقًا من أواصر الأخوّة وروابط المصير المشترك التي تجمع دول المجلس، مشيدة بالنهج المسؤول الذي تنتهجه المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات العربية المتحدة، وحرصهما على تحقيق الاستقرار في المنطقة، وتعزيز مبادئ حسن الجوار والالتزام بقيم ومبادئ مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، التي تمثّل الأساس في تفعيل العمل الخليجي المشترك، وأكدت الكويت استمرارها في دعم الجهود الإقليمية والدولية كافة، الرامية إلى ترسيخ الحوار والسلام، والاعتماد على الحلول الدبلوماسية بوصفها السبل المثلى؛ لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار وتعزيز فرص السلام في المنطقة، وقالت ستظل ملتزمة بدورها الفاعل والداعم للجهود التي تصب في مصلحة الأمن والتنمية في منطقة الخليج العربي، بما يخدم مصالح شعوبها الشقيقة ويرسخ مبادئ التعاون الخليجي المشترك.
من جانبها، أكّدت وزارة الخارجية القطرية، أن أمن المملكة العربية السعودية وأمن دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جزء لا يتجزأ من أمن دولة قطر، انطلاقًا من الروابط الأخوية الراسخة والمصير المشترك الذي يجمع دول المجلس، مثمّنة البيانات الصادرة عن المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقتين، التي تعكس الحرص على تغليب مصلحة المنطقة، وتعزيز مبادئ حسن الجوار، والاستناد إلى الأسس والمبادئ التي يقوم عليها ميثاق مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية.
وأفادت في بيانها، أمس، أنها تابعت ببالغ الاهتمام التطوّرات والأحداث الجارية في الجمهورية اليمنية الشقيقة، وأكّدت دعمها الكامل للحكومة اليمنية الشرعية، وأهمية الحفاظ على وحدة اليمن وسلامة أراضيه، وصون مصالح الشعب اليمني الشقيق، بما يحقّق تطلعاته في الأمن والاستقرار والتنمية، مجددة التأكيد على أن قطر ستظل دائمًا في طليعة الدول الداعمة لجميع الجهود الرامية إلى ترسيخ الحوار والدبلوماسية بوصفهما السبيل الأمثل لتحقيق الخير والأمن والاستقرار للمنطقة وشعوبها.
Kuwait and Qatar confirmed that the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are fundamental pillars of Gulf national security, stemming from the bonds of brotherhood and the shared destiny that unite the member states.
The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry stated in a statement yesterday that it has been following the developments and ongoing events in the sisterly Republic of Yemen, expressing its steadfast support for the legitimate Yemeni government. It emphasized the necessity of preserving Yemen's unity and territorial integrity, and protecting the interests of the brotherly Yemeni people, in a way that ensures the achievement of security, stability, and development.
In its statement, it stressed that the security of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are fundamental pillars of Gulf national security, based on the bonds of brotherhood and the shared destiny that unite the member states. It praised the responsible approach adopted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, and their commitment to achieving stability in the region, enhancing the principles of good neighborliness, and adhering to the values and principles of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which represent the foundation for activating joint Gulf action. Kuwait affirmed its continued support for all regional and international efforts aimed at establishing dialogue and peace, relying on diplomatic solutions as the optimal means to achieve security and stability and enhance opportunities for peace in the region. It stated that it will remain committed to its active role in supporting efforts that serve the interests of security and development in the Arabian Gulf region, benefiting its brotherly peoples and reinforcing the principles of joint Gulf cooperation.
For its part, the Qatari Foreign Ministry confirmed that the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are an integral part of the security of the State of Qatar, stemming from the deep-rooted brotherly ties and the shared destiny that unite the member states. It appreciated the statements issued by the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which reflect a commitment to prioritizing the interests of the region, enhancing the principles of good neighborliness, and relying on the foundations and principles upon which the Charter of the Gulf Cooperation Council is based.
In its statement yesterday, it indicated that it has been closely following the developments and ongoing events in the sisterly Republic of Yemen, and reaffirmed its full support for the legitimate Yemeni government, the importance of preserving Yemen's unity and territorial integrity, and safeguarding the interests of the brotherly Yemeni people, in a way that fulfills their aspirations for security, stability, and development. It reiterated that Qatar will always be at the forefront of countries supporting all efforts aimed at establishing dialogue and diplomacy as the best means to achieve goodness, security, and stability for the region and its peoples.