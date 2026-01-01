كشفت هيئة السوق المالية، مسودة ضوابط تملك الشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة للعقار في المملكة. وطبقاً للمسودة يجوز للشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة تملك العقار أو اكتساب الحقوق العينية الأخرى على العقار في المملكة بما في ذلك مدينتا مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، وفقاً للضوابط وعند تملك الشركات المدرجة العقار أو اكتساب الحقوق العينية الأخرى، وذلك لعقار داخل حدود مدينتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، يجب أن تكون العقارات مخصصة لمقراتها أو مقرات فروعها، على أن يستغل العقار كاملاً لذلك الغرض.

ويستثنى بجواز تملك العقار أو اكتساب الحقوق العينية الأخرى للشركات المدرجة تملك العقار أو اكتساب الحقوق العينية الأخرى، وذلك لعقار داخل حدود مدينتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، وذلك في حال استيفاء شروط عدة، منها ألا يتملك – في جميع الأوقات – المستثمر الإستراتيجي الأجنبي في أسهم الشركة المدرجة أو أدوات الدين القابلة للتحويل الخاصة بالشركة، وألا تتجاوز – في جميع الأوقات – ملكية الأشخاص ذوي الصفة الطبيعية والاعتبارية الذين لا يتمتعون بالجنسية السعودية مجتمعين نسبة (49%) من أسهم الشركة المدرجة أو أدوات الدين القابلة للتحويل الخاصة بالشركة. ويجوز لمؤسسات السوق المالية قبول اشتراكات الأشخاص ذوي الصفة الطبيعية والاعتبارية الذين لا يتمتعون بالجنسية السعودية في الصناديق الاستثمارية التي تستثمر جزءاً أو كامل أصولها في عقار واقع داخل المملكة، بما في ذلك مدينتا مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة. ويجب على الصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة الالتزام بنظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار ولائحته التنفيذية عند تعاملها مع طلبات الاسترداد العيني أو عند إنهاء الصندوق أو تصفيته.​​

وأضافت المسودة، أنه لا تخل هذه الضوابط بالتزام المستثمرين الأجانب والشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة ومؤسسات السوق المالية بالأنظمة واللوائح والتعليمات ذات الصلة، لا سيما نظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار ولائحته التنفيذية، سواء عند ممارسة الشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة لأنشطتها أو عند تصفيتها.

كما لا تخل هذه الضوابط بحقوق الملكية والحقوق العينية الأخرى التي اكتسبتها الشركات المدرجة والصناديق الاستثمارية والمنشآت ذات الأغراض الخاصة قبل نفاذ هذه الضوابط.