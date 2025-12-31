تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من وزير الشؤون الخارجية والتعاون الدولي بجمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية عبدالسلام عبدي علي.

وجرى خلال الاتصال التأكيد على سيادة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية الشقيقة ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها، بالإضافة إلى بحث المستجدات في المنطقة، وعددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.