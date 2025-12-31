تلقى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم، من وزير الشؤون الخارجية والتعاون الدولي بجمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية عبدالسلام عبدي علي.
وجرى خلال الاتصال التأكيد على سيادة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية الشقيقة ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها، بالإضافة إلى بحث المستجدات في المنطقة، وعددٍ من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call today from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Abdisalam Abdullahi Omer.
During the call, they affirmed the sovereignty of the sisterly Federal Republic of Somalia and the unity and integrity of its territory, in addition to discussing developments in the region and several topics of mutual interest.