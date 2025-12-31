سجّل مستشفى الملك فهد الجامعي بالخبر، التابع لجامعة الإمام عبد الرحمن بن فيصل، إنجازًا طبيًا نوعيًا جديدًا، بإجراء عملية استئصال ورم من رأس البنكرياس «عملية وِبل – Robotic Whipple» باستخدام منظار الجراح الآلي، وذلك بتاريخ 28 أكتوبر 2025.

وأُجريت العملية بواسطة فريق جراحي متخصص بقيادة الدكتورة حنان بنت مسفر الغامدي، استشارية جراحة الكبد والبنكرياس والقنوات المرارية وزراعة الأعضاء، حيث تكللت العملية بالنجاح، وغادر المريض المستشفى في اليوم السادس بعد الجراحة، مقارنةً بالتقنية التقليدية التي تتطلب شقًا جراحيًا يتجاوز 40 سم وبقاءً في المستشفى لأكثر من عشرة أيام، منها عدة أيام في العناية المركزة.

من جانبها ذكرت الدكتورة حنان بنت مسفر الغامدي، أن المريض خضع للمتابعة الطبية، وقد مضى على العملية شهرين وهو يتمتع بصحة ممتازة ولله الحمد. وأوضحت أن تقنيات المنظار، سواء العادي أو الآلي، تتيح إجراء العمليات الجراحية المعقدة دون الحاجة إلى شق البطن، والاكتفاء بفتحات صغيرة لا تتجاوز 8 ملم، مماثلة لفتحات عمليات استئصال المرارة، ما يسهم في سرعة التعافي، وتقليل مدة الإقامة في العناية المركزة أو التنويم، إضافة إلى تقليل النزف والألم، وتحسين الحالة النفسية للمريض، وخفض التكاليف الطبية الإجمالية.

وبيّنت أن منظار الجراح الآلي يتميز بدقة أعلى في الرؤية، وسهولة في تقنيات الخياطة الجراحية، وتقليل الحاجة إلى فرق طبية كبيرة، إلى جانب خفض مستوى الإجهاد على الجراحين أثناء العمليات المعقدة. ولفتت إلى أن هذا الإنجاز يعد قفزة نوعية جعلت مستشفى الملك فهد الجامعي يجري عمليات استئصال أورام رأس البنكرياس بالمنظار العادي والآلي معًا.