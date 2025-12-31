King Fahd University Hospital in Khobar, affiliated with Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, has achieved a new qualitative medical milestone by performing a pancreatic tumor resection "Whipple procedure – Robotic Whipple" using a robotic surgical system on October 28, 2025.

The surgery was performed by a specialized surgical team led by Dr. Hanan bint Musfer Al-Ghamdi, a consultant in liver, pancreas, and biliary surgery as well as organ transplantation. The operation was successful, and the patient left the hospital on the sixth day after the surgery, compared to the traditional technique which requires an incision exceeding 40 cm and a hospital stay of more than ten days, including several days in intensive care.

For her part, Dr. Hanan bint Musfer Al-Ghamdi mentioned that the patient underwent medical follow-up, and two months after the surgery, he is enjoying excellent health, thank God. She explained that endoscopic techniques, whether conventional or robotic, allow for complex surgical procedures to be performed without the need for a large abdominal incision, relying instead on small openings not exceeding 8 mm, similar to those used in gallbladder removal surgeries. This contributes to faster recovery, reduces the length of stay in intensive care or hospitalization, minimizes bleeding and pain, improves the patient's psychological state, and lowers overall medical costs.

She indicated that the robotic surgical system is characterized by higher precision in vision, ease in surgical stitching techniques, and a reduced need for large medical teams, in addition to lowering the level of stress on surgeons during complex surgeries. She pointed out that this achievement represents a qualitative leap that allows King Fahd University Hospital to perform pancreatic tumor resections using both conventional and robotic endoscopy together.