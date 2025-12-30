كشفت لائحة تقويم الطالب في التعليم العام، آلية التقويم في رياض الأطفال والمرحلتين الابتدائية والمتوسطة، باحتساب ما تحصل عليه الطالب في المادة الدراسية في نهاية العام الدراسي بناءً على متوسط درجاته في الفترات الدراسية، ويُعد الطالب ناجحاً في المادة الدراسية إذا حقق شروط النجاح عند حصوله على درجة النهاية الصغرى، أو عند حصوله على النسبة الشرطية، وفي تنفيذه لاختبار نهاية كل فترة دراسية.


وشددت اللائحة على متابعة الموجّه الطلابي لمَنْ تدنى مستواه من الطلاب في وقت مبكر.


وخصصت لائحة تقويم الطالب في التعليم العام (۱۰۰) درجة لسلوك الطالب و(۱۰۰) درجة لمواظبته.


وبينت اللائحة، التقويم في المرحلة الثانوية، حيث يُقوّم التحصيل الدراسي للطالب متنوّعًا قَبْلِيًا وتكوينيّا وختاميّا.

يستخدم المعلم أدوات وأساليب التقويم المتنوعة والمناسبة لكل مادة دراسية، ويوظف نتائجها بصورة تكوينية لأغراض تحسين تعلم وتعليم الطالب، وتُخصص (١٠٠) درجة للمادة الدراسية، كما يُقوّم التحصيل الدراسي للطالب وفق مواد تُقوّم تقويما تكوينيّا فقط، ومواد تُقوّم تقويما تكوينيّا وختاميّا يتضمن أدوات تقويم تكوينية خلال الفترة الدراسية، ويتضمن اختباراً ختامياً نهاية الفترة الدراسية.


ويُعد الطالب ناجحًا في المادة الدراسية إذا حقق شروط النجاح، وهي حصوله على درجة النهاية الصغرى، وحصوله على النسبة الشرطية، ويحصل على شهادة إتمام مرحلة الثانوية العامة؛ إذا حقق النجاح في جميع المواد.

اتمام المرحلة الثانوية تراكميا

وفق اللائحة، يتم احتساب معدل الطالب في شهادة إتمام المرحلة الثانوية تراكميّا؛ وفق الوزن النسبي المخصص لكل صف دراسي، وتُخصص (١٠٠) درجة لسلوك الطالب و(۱۰۰) درجة لمواظبته، كما تخصص (١٠٠) درجة للعمل التطوعي.