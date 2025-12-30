The student evaluation regulation in general education revealed the evaluation mechanism in kindergartens and the elementary and intermediate stages, by calculating what the student obtains in the subject at the end of the academic year based on the average of their grades during the study periods. A student is considered successful in the subject if they meet the success criteria by obtaining the minimum passing grade or by achieving the conditional percentage, and by completing the end-of-period exam for each study period.



The regulation emphasized the need for the student advisor to monitor students whose performance has declined at an early stage.



The student evaluation regulation in general education allocated (100) points for student behavior and (100) points for attendance.



The regulation outlined the evaluation in the secondary stage, where the academic achievement of the student is assessed through formative, preliminary, and final evaluations.

The teacher uses various and appropriate assessment tools and methods for each subject, employing their results formatively for the purpose of improving student learning and teaching. A total of (100) points is allocated for the subject, and the student's academic achievement is evaluated according to subjects that are assessed only formatively, as well as subjects that are assessed both formatively and summatively, which include formative assessment tools throughout the study period and a final exam at the end of the study period.



A student is considered successful in the subject if they meet the success criteria, which are obtaining the minimum passing grade and achieving the conditional percentage. They receive a certificate of completion for the secondary education stage if they succeed in all subjects.

Completion of Secondary Stage Accumulatively

According to the regulation, the student's average in the secondary education completion certificate is calculated accumulatively based on the relative weight assigned to each grade level. (100) points are allocated for student behavior, (100) points for attendance, and (100) points for volunteer work.