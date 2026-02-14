أسفرت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي تمت في مناطق المملكة كافة، وذلك للفترة من 17/ 08/ 1447هـ الموافق 05/ 02/ 2026م إلى 23/ 08/ 1447هـ الموافق 11/ 02/ 2026م، عن النتائج التالية:
أولاً: بلغ إجمالي المخالفين الذين تم ضبطهم بالحملات الميدانية الأمنية المشتركة في مناطق المملكة كافة (21029) مخالفًا، منهم (12875) مخالفًا لنظام الإقامة، و(4778) مخالفًا لنظام أمن الحدود، و(3376) مخالفًا لنظام العمل.
ثانيًا: بلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة (2307) أشخاص (47%) منهم يمنيو الجنسية، و(52%) إثيوبيو الجنسية، وجنسيات آخرى (01%)، كما تم ضبط (75) شخصًا لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية.
ثالثًا: تم ضبط (29) متورطـًا في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم.
رابعًا: بلغ إجمالي من يتم إخضاعهم حاليًا لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة (23312) وافدًا مخالفًا، منهم (22040) رجلًا، و(1272) امرأة.
خامسًا: تم إحالة (16121) مخالفًا لبعثاتهم الدبلوماسية للحصول على وثائق سفر، وإحالة (2270) مخالفًا لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل (13213) مخالفًا.
وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أن كل من يسهل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير به.
وأوضحت أن هذه الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة، حاثة على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات مخالفة على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة.
The joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, which took place in all regions of the Kingdom during the period from 17/08/1447 AH corresponding to 05/02/2026 AD to 23/08/1447 AH corresponding to 11/02/2026 AD, resulted in the following outcomes:
First: The total number of violators apprehended during the joint security field campaigns in all regions of the Kingdom reached (21,029) violators, including (12,875) violators of the residency system, (4,778) violators of the border security system, and (3,376) violators of the labor system.
Second: The total number of individuals apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom was (2,307) persons, with (47%) being of Yemeni nationality, (52%) of Ethiopian nationality, and other nationalities (1%). Additionally, (75) individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom in an irregular manner.
Third: (29) individuals were apprehended for involvement in the transportation, sheltering, and employment of violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations and for concealing them.
Fourth: The total number of individuals currently undergoing enforcement procedures is (23,312) violators, including (22,040) men and (1,272) women.
Fifth: (16,121) violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, (2,270) violators were referred to complete their travel bookings, and (13,213) violators were deported.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transportation and accommodation used for sheltering, in addition to being publicly named.
It clarified that this crime is considered one of the major offenses that warrant detention and is detrimental to honor and trustworthiness, urging the reporting of any violations to the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions.