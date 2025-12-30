فيما انتهت مهلة التسجيل العيني للعقار منتصف ليل (الإثنين)، أوضح المتحدث باسم السجل العقاري يزيد اليحيا لـ«عكاظ»، أن نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار حدّد مهلة زمنية 90 يوماً لكل منطقة عقارية يتم إعلانها، لتمكين ملاك العقارات من التقدم بطلبات التسجيل العيني الأول، مؤكداً أن التسجيل في المناطق المعلنة يُعد إلزامياً، وفي حال انتهاء المهلة دون التسجيل يكون مالك العقار عرضة لتطبيق المادة (35) من نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار، التي تنص على فرض غرامة لا تتجاوز 100 ألف ريال على من يتأخر عن تقديم طلب التسجيل.
وأوضح المتحدث: حرصاً على عدم تضرر الملاك الذين قد يواجهون صعوبات في استكمال متطلبات التسجيل خلال المهلة المحددة، أطلق السجل العقاري خدمة «التقديم الورقي»، التي تتيح للمستفيدين، الذين لم يستوفوا متطلبات التسجيل تقديم بياناتهم يدوياً، من خلال إرفاق صك العقار ورقم طلب رقمنة الصك من وزارة العدل، أو رقم الطلب في منصة «إحكام».
وقال إن التقديم على الخدمة يُعفي المالك من المخالفة بغض النظر عن حالة الطلب، على أن يلتزم بمتابعة الطلب واستكمال الإجراءات وتزويد السجل العقاري بأي مستندات إضافية تُطلب حتى صدور صك تسجيل الملكية والصحيفة العقارية.
وبيّن اليحيا أن الهدف من التسجيل العيني للعقار يتمثّل في إنشاء سجل عقاري شامل يتضمن جميع معلومات وبيانات العقارات في السعودية، إذ سيصدر لكل عقار صك تسجيل ملكية جديد من السجل العقاري، وتُنفذ جميع التصرفات العقارية من خلال منصة السجل، لتنتقل بذلك مسؤولية العقار من وزارة العدل إلى السجل العقاري، وتشمل تلك التصرفات الفرز والدمج ونقل الملكية وغيرها.
وأشار المتحدث إلى أن السجل العقاري يعمل وفق استراتيجية «أسهل»، تركز على تسهيل رحلة المستفيد، مبيناً أن السجل يوظف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي والتقنيات المتقدمة لتسجيل بعض العقارات دون الرجوع إلى الملاك، وذلك عبر مطابقة بيانات مخططات الأمانات مع بيانات الصكوك. وفي حال اكتمال البيانات، تصل للمالك رسالة تفيد بتسجيل عقاره، مع إمكانية الاطلاع على بيانات صك الملكية عبر موقع السجل العقاري. وأضاف أن بعض الصكوك قد تكون غير مكتملة البيانات، وفي هذه الحالات يتم التواصل مع المالك لتحديث الصك أو تزويد السجل ببيانات إضافية لاستكمال عملية التسجيل.
--
معايير تطبيق الغرامة
يزيد اليحيا
حول معايير تطبيق الغرامات على المتأخرين عن التسجيل، أوضح اليحيا أن تحديد المعايير وتفاصيل الغرامات يعود للمشرّع ممثلاً في الهيئة العامة للعقار، مؤكداً أن السجل العقاري يعتمد بشكل أساسي على الصك المحدث الصادر من وزارة العدل في التسجيل العيني الأول. ولفت إلى أن إتاحة خدمة التقديم الورقي تشمل الصكوك الورقية أو الطلبات المعلقة في منصة «إحكام»، بحيث يتمكن المالك من التقديم في حال كان العقار ضمن منطقة معلنة، إلى حين صدور الصك المحدث.
As the deadline for the property registration ended at midnight on (Monday), the spokesperson for the real estate registry, Yazid Al-Yahya, explained to "Okaz" that the property registration system has set a time frame of 90 days for each announced real estate area, allowing property owners to submit applications for initial property registration. He confirmed that registration in the announced areas is mandatory, and if the deadline passes without registration, the property owner is subject to the application of Article (35) of the property registration system, which stipulates a fine not exceeding 100,000 riyals for those who delay in submitting their registration application.
The spokesperson clarified: In order to avoid harming owners who may face difficulties in completing the registration requirements within the specified timeframe, the real estate registry has launched the "paper application" service, which allows beneficiaries who have not met the registration requirements to submit their data manually by attaching the property deed and the digitization application number from the Ministry of Justice, or the application number on the "Ehkam" platform.
He stated that applying for the service exempts the owner from penalties regardless of the status of the application, provided that they commit to following up on the application, completing the procedures, and providing the real estate registry with any additional documents requested until the property registration deed and the real estate record are issued.
Al-Yahya indicated that the goal of the property registration is to create a comprehensive real estate registry that includes all information and data about properties in Saudi Arabia, as each property will be issued a new property registration deed from the real estate registry. All real estate transactions will be executed through the registry platform, thereby transferring the responsibility for the property from the Ministry of Justice to the real estate registry, which includes transactions such as subdivision, merging, and transfer of ownership, among others.
The spokesperson pointed out that the real estate registry operates according to the "Easier" strategy, which focuses on facilitating the beneficiary's journey, noting that the registry employs artificial intelligence technologies and advanced techniques to register some properties without referring to the owners, by matching the data of the security plans with the data of the deeds. If the data is complete, the owner receives a message indicating that their property has been registered, with the possibility of viewing the property deed data through the real estate registry's website. He added that some deeds may have incomplete data, and in these cases, the owner is contacted to update the deed or provide the registry with additional data to complete the registration process.
--
Criteria for Applying Fines
يزيد اليحيا
Regarding the criteria for applying fines to those who are late in registration, Al-Yahya clarified that the determination of criteria and details of the fines is the responsibility of the legislator represented by the General Authority for Real Estate, confirming that the real estate registry primarily relies on the updated deed issued by the Ministry of Justice for the initial property registration. He noted that the availability of the paper application service includes paper deeds or pending applications on the "Ehkam" platform, allowing the owner to apply if the property is within an announced area, until the updated deed is issued.