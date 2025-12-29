افتتح قائد قوات الأمن الخاصة اللواء ركن فهد بن غازي الحربي، التمرين التعبوي لقطاعات قوى الأمن الداخلي (وطن 95)، الذي تستضيفه رئاسة أمن الدولة ممثلةً بقوات الأمن الخاصة بمدينة الرياض، بمشاركة القطاعات الأمنية في وزارة الداخلية والهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي، ومساندة وزارتي الحرس الوطني والدفاع ورئاسة الاستخبارات العامة.
ويهدف التمرين إلى تعزيز جاهزية القطاعات الأمنية، ورفع مستوى التنسيق والتعاون الميداني؛ بما يمكّنهم من أداء واجباتهم لحفظ وحماية أمن الوطن، وتحقيق التكامل بين القطاعات المشاركة.
The Commander of the Special Security Forces, Major General Fahd bin Ghazi Al-Harbi, inaugurated the operational exercise for the internal security forces (Watan 95), hosted by the State Security Presidency represented by the Special Security Forces in Riyadh, with the participation of the security sectors in the Ministry of Interior and the Higher Authority for Industrial Security, supported by the Ministries of National Guard and Defense and the General Intelligence Presidency.
The exercise aims to enhance the readiness of the security sectors and raise the level of coordination and field cooperation, enabling them to perform their duties in preserving and protecting the security of the nation and achieving integration among the participating sectors.