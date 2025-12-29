The Commander of the Special Security Forces, Major General Fahd bin Ghazi Al-Harbi, inaugurated the operational exercise for the internal security forces (Watan 95), hosted by the State Security Presidency represented by the Special Security Forces in Riyadh, with the participation of the security sectors in the Ministry of Interior and the Higher Authority for Industrial Security, supported by the Ministries of National Guard and Defense and the General Intelligence Presidency.



The exercise aims to enhance the readiness of the security sectors and raise the level of coordination and field cooperation, enabling them to perform their duties in preserving and protecting the security of the nation and achieving integration among the participating sectors.