افتتح قائد قوات الأمن الخاصة اللواء ركن فهد بن غازي الحربي، التمرين التعبوي لقطاعات قوى الأمن الداخلي (وطن 95)، الذي تستضيفه رئاسة أمن الدولة ممثلةً بقوات الأمن الخاصة بمدينة الرياض، بمشاركة القطاعات الأمنية في وزارة الداخلية والهيئة العليا للأمن الصناعي، ومساندة وزارتي الحرس الوطني والدفاع ورئاسة الاستخبارات العامة.


ويهدف التمرين إلى تعزيز جاهزية القطاعات الأمنية، ورفع مستوى التنسيق والتعاون الميداني؛ بما يمكّنهم من أداء واجباتهم لحفظ وحماية أمن الوطن، وتحقيق التكامل بين القطاعات المشاركة.