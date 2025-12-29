تنفيذ مشاريع «المجموعة الثالثة» من «تطوير محاور الطرق في العاصمة» بتكلفة 8 مليارات ريال

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has announced the commencement of the implementation of the "Third Group" projects of the development program for circular and main road axes in the capital, which includes 6 projects with a total cost exceeding 8 billion riyals. The aim is to enhance the transportation system in the capital, improve connectivity between its parts, and prepare it to be a major center for providing sustainable transportation services and logistics services in the Middle East, thus enhancing Riyadh's position as one of the world's most important capitals; in line with the targets of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 programs.



The "Third Group" projects of the program, which will be implemented over 3-4 years, include:



1- The development project of Jeddah Road, with a length of 29 km, which contributes to improving road efficiency and expanding lanes to accommodate the increasing daily traffic. It includes the construction of 14 bridges and 5 main lanes, with a capacity of 353,000 vehicles per day.



2- The development project of Taif Road, with a length of 15 km to improve traffic flow and connect the southern and western neighborhoods to the capital. It includes the implementation of 4 bridges, 4 main lanes, and 2 tunnels, with a capacity of 200,000 vehicles per day.



3- The development project of Al-Thumama - Eastern part, with a length of 8 km, which includes the implementation of 3 bridges and 3 tunnels, connecting vital axes in the north and east of Riyadh, with a capacity of 200,000 vehicles per day.



4- The development project of King Abdulaziz Road - Northern part, with a length of 4.7 km, which contributes to improving traffic quality and enhancing the daily capacity of the network to 450,000 vehicles per day. The project includes 4 bridges, 4 main lanes, and one tunnel.



5- The development project of Uthman bin Affan Road - Northern part, with a length of 4.3 km, which includes the implementation of 7 bridges and improving road lanes to enhance smooth traffic flow in the northern part of the capital, with a capacity of 500,000 vehicles per day.



6- The engineering modifications project for congested sites "Package Two," aimed at improving 8 locations in the road network of Riyadh City, through engineering solutions that contribute to reducing congestion and increasing the efficiency of some intersections, increasing the average capacity by 40-60%.

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has developed a comprehensive plan for managing traffic diversions on the roads that will witness the implementation of project works, in partnership with the relevant authorities, aiming to achieve the greatest possible flow of traffic during the execution period.



February 2020 as the Starting Point

His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, directed in February 2020 the development of the circular and main road axes in Riyadh City. The Commission announced the start of implementing the "First Group" projects of the program in August 2024, which included the implementation of 4 projects with a total cost of 13 billion riyals, while the "Second Group" of the program was announced in February 2025, which included the implementation of 8 projects with a total cost exceeding 8 billion riyals.