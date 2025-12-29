تنفيذ مشاريع «المجموعة الثالثة» من «تطوير محاور الطرق في العاصمة» بتكلفة 8 مليارات ريال

أعلنت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض، البدء في تنفيذ مشاريع «المجموعة الثالثة» من برنامج تطوير محاور الطرق الدائرية والرئيسية في العاصمة، تشمل 6 مشاريع بتكلفة إجمالية تتجاوز 8 مليارات ريال، بهدف تعزيز منظومة النقل في العاصمة، وتحسين الربط بين أجزائها، وتهيئتها لتكون مركزاً رئيساً في تقديم خدمات النقل المستدام والخدمات اللوجستية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، وتعزيز مكانة الرياض بوصفها إحدى أهم عواصم العالم؛ وبما ينسجم مع مستهدفات برامج رؤية المملكة 2030.


وتشتمل مشاريع «المجموعة الثالثة» من البرنامج التي سيتم تنفيذها خلال 4-3 سنوات:


1- مشروع تطوير طريق جدة، بطول 29 كم، ويسهم في رفع كفاءة الطريق وتوسعة المسارات لاستيعاب الحركة اليومية المتزايدة، ويشمل إنشاء 14 جسراً و5 مسارات رئيسة، بطاقة استيعابية تبلغ 353 ألف مركبة يومياً.


2- مشروع تطوير طريق الطائف، بطول 15 كم لتحسين الحركة المرورية وربط الأحياء الجنوبية والغربية بالعاصمة، ويتضمن تنفيذ 4 جسور و4 مسارات رئيسة ونفقين، بطاقة استيعابية تبلغ 200 ألف مركبة يومياً.


3- مشروع تطوير طريق الثمامة -الجزء الشرقي، بطول 8 كم، يشمل تنفيذ 3 جسور و3 أنفاق، ويربط بين المحاور الحيوية في شمال وشرق الرياض، بطاقة استيعابية تبلغ 200 ألف مركبة يومياً.


4- مشروع تطوير طريق الملك عبدالعزيز - الجزء الشمالي، بطول 4.7 كم، ويسهم في رفع جودة الحركة المرورية وتعزيز الطاقة الاستيعابية اليومية للشبكة إلى 450 ألف مركبة يومياً. ويتضمن المشروع 4 جسور، 4 مسارات رئيسة، ونفقاً واحداً.


5- مشروع تطوير طريق عثمان بن عفان - الجزء الشمالي، بطول 4.3 كم، ويشمل تنفيذ 7 جسور وتحسين مسارات الطريق بما يعزز الانسيابية في شمال العاصمة، بطاقة استيعابية تبلغ 500 ألف مركبة يومياً.


6- مشروع التعديلات الهندسية للمواقع المزدحمة «الحزمة الثانية»، بهدف تحسين 8 مواقع في شبكة الطرق بمدينة الرياض، من خلال حلول هندسية تسهم في تقليل الازدحام ورفع كفاءة بعض التقاطعات، وزيادة متوسط الطاقة الاستيعابية بنسبة 40-60%.

ووضعت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض، خطة متكاملة لإدارة التحويلات المرورية على الطرق التي ستشهد تنفيذ أعمال المشاريع، وذلك بالشراكة مع الأجهزة المعنية، بهدف تحقيق أكبر قدر من الانسيابية في حركة المرور أثناء فترة التنفيذ.


---

فبراير 2020 نقطة الانطلاق

وكان ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز قد وجّه في فبراير 2020 بتطوير محاور الطرق الدائرية والرئيسية بمدينة الرياض، و أعلنت الهيئة بدء تنفيذ مشاريع «المجموعة الأولى» من البرنامج في أغسطس 2024، التي شملت تنفيذ 4 مشاريع بتكلفة إجمالية بلغت 13 مليار ريال، بينما أعلنت «المجموعة الثانية» من البرنامج في فبراير 2025، شملت تنفيذ 8 مشاريع بتكلفة إجمالية تتجاوز 8 مليارات ريال.