يبدأ في يوم الخميس الأول من يناير 2026 تطبيق قرار الهيئة العامة للنقل بإلزام كافة شركات نقل الطرود بعدم استلام أو نقل أي شحنة بريدية لا تتضمن العنوان الوطني.

وعزت الهيئة قرارهاالى إطار جهودها لرفع كفاءة القطاع، وتحسين الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين ضمن خطوة إستراتيجية، تهدف إلى تحسين تجربة العملاء.


وبينت الهيئة أن ذلك يسهم في تسريع عمليات التوصيل والحد من الاتصالات غير الضرورية بين المندوبين والمستفيدين ما يسهم في تحقيق أعلى معايير الدقة والانسيابية في العمليات التشغيلية التي تمتهنها شركات نقل الطرود.