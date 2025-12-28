The implementation of the General Transport Authority's decision to require all parcel delivery companies to refrain from accepting or transporting any postal shipment that does not include the national address will begin on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

The Authority attributed its decision to its efforts to enhance the efficiency of the sector and improve the services provided to beneficiaries as part of a strategic step aimed at enhancing the customer experience.



The Authority indicated that this will contribute to speeding up delivery processes and reducing unnecessary communications between representatives and beneficiaries, which helps achieve the highest standards of accuracy and smoothness in the operational processes carried out by parcel delivery companies.