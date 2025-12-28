The Ministry of Commerce has caught two online stores that delayed the delivery of products sold to consumers within the legally specified timeframe, imposing a fine of 46,000 riyals on them and issuing a warning due to their failure to meet obligations.

The ministry acted on reports about two stores engaged in the sale of electrical and electronic devices, and it was established by the committee reviewing violations of the e-commerce law that the stores did not comply with delivering the sold products within the legal timeframe, in addition to canceling purchase orders without refunding the value of the products sold to consumers.

The ministry has obligated the stores to review the ministry and address the complaints submitted by consumers immediately; this is to ensure the protection of their rights and safeguard the consumer.