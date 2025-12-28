منحت وزارة البلديات قطاع المخابز والحلويات مهلة 18 شهراً لتصحيح أوضاعها ورفع معايير السلامة الغذائية وتحسين المشهد الحضري في مدن المملكة، بتطبيق الاشتراطات الجديدة الشاملة لقطاع المخابز والحلويات.
وتضمنت الاشتراطات الجديدة معايير مكانية دقيقة تشترط أن تكون المواقع ضمن المباني التجارية أو المجمعات المرخصة، وفرضت الوزارة معايير صارمة للمساحات، وحُدد الحد الأدنى لمساحة المخابز النصف آلية بـ 150 متر مربع تقريباً أو حسب ما يرد في الترخيص بما يتناسب مع حجم العمل، بينما تم تحديد مساحات دقيقة للأكشاك الغذائية في المجمعات التجارية لا تقل عن 24 متراً مربعاً، و10 أمتار مربعة للأكشاك في الأراضي التجارية المستقلة.
ونصت الاشتراطات على ضرورة تركيب واجهات زجاجية من نوع سيكوريت بسماكة لا تقل عن 12 ملم، و منع تركيب التمديدات الخدمية أو الأسلاك الكهربائية ووحدات التكييف الخارجية على واجهة المبنى بشكل ظاهر لضمان عدم التشوه البصري.
وألزمت المنشآت ضرورة فصل مناطق تحضير الأغذية عن دورات المياه بمساحات متداخلة جيدة التهوية، ومنع فتح الأبواب مباشرة على مناطق التحضير، مع إلزامية توفير أحواض غسيل أيدي مستقلة تعمل بآلية غير يدوية لضمان أعلى درجات النظافة.
وشددت الاشتراطات الجديدة على ضرورة التحكم الدقيق في درجات الحرارة داخل المنشأة بحيث لا تزيد على 25 درجة مئوية، مع وضع أجهزة قياس واضحة للرطوبة والحرارة، وتغطية فتحات التهوية بشبك معدني يمنع دخول الحشرات والقوارض بشكل نهائي.
وحظرت الوزارة استخدام الألواح الخشبية أو السكاكين ذات المقابض الخشبية في تقطيع اللحوم والدواجن، واستبدالها بمواد آمنة سهلة التنظيف، مع إلزامية تعقيم الخضراوات الورقية والمواد الأولية وفق المواصفات القياسية المعتمدة.
عرض السعرات الحرارية
ألزمت الاشتراطات المخابز بعرض السعرات الحرارية للمنتجات كافة، والإفصاح الواضح عن مسببات الحساسية الـ 14 المعتمدة، سواء في قوائم الطعام أو عبر لوحات ظاهرة، لتمكين المستهلكين من اختيار أغذيتهم بأمان ووعي تام.
ونبهت الاشتراطات على حظر إعادة تجميد الأغذية التي تمت إذابتها، أو إعادة تبريد الأغذية التي تم تسخينها، مشددة على ضرورة استهلاك الأغذية الساخنة المعروضة خلال ساعتين إذا انخفضت حرارتها عن 60 درجة مئوية، وتوفير وسائل الدفع الإلكتروني وعدم رفضها.
The Ministry of Municipalities has granted the bakery and confectionery sector an 18-month period to rectify its conditions, raise food safety standards, and improve the urban landscape in the cities of the Kingdom by applying the new comprehensive requirements for the bakery and confectionery sector.
The new requirements included precise spatial standards that stipulate that locations must be within commercial buildings or licensed complexes. The ministry imposed strict standards for areas, with the minimum area for semi-mechanized bakeries set at approximately 150 square meters or as specified in the license according to the size of the operation. Meanwhile, specific areas for food kiosks in commercial complexes were set at no less than 24 square meters, and 10 square meters for kiosks in independent commercial lands.
The requirements stipulated the necessity of installing glass facades of the securit type with a thickness of no less than 12 mm, and prohibited the installation of service lines, electrical wires, or external air conditioning units on the building facade in a visible manner to ensure no visual distortion.
Facilities were required to separate food preparation areas from restrooms with well-ventilated overlapping spaces, and to prevent doors from opening directly into preparation areas, with the mandatory provision of independent handwashing sinks that operate non-manually to ensure the highest levels of cleanliness.
The new requirements emphasized the need for precise control of temperatures inside the facility, ensuring they do not exceed 25 degrees Celsius, with clear measuring devices for humidity and temperature, and covering ventilation openings with metal mesh to completely prevent the entry of insects and rodents.
The ministry prohibited the use of wooden boards or knives with wooden handles for cutting meat and poultry, replacing them with safe, easy-to-clean materials, and mandated the sterilization of leafy vegetables and raw materials according to approved standard specifications.
Calorie Display
The requirements mandated bakeries to display the calorie content of all products and to clearly disclose the 14 approved allergens, whether on menus or through visible signs, to enable consumers to choose their food safely and with full awareness.
The requirements also warned against refreezing foods that have been thawed or re-chilling foods that have been heated, stressing the need to consume hot foods displayed within two hours if their temperature drops below 60 degrees Celsius, and to provide electronic payment methods and not refuse them.