منحت وزارة البلديات قطاع المخابز والحلويات مهلة 18 شهراً لتصحيح أوضاعها ورفع معايير السلامة الغذائية وتحسين المشهد الحضري في مدن المملكة، بتطبيق الاشتراطات الجديدة الشاملة لقطاع المخابز والحلويات.


وتضمنت الاشتراطات الجديدة معايير مكانية دقيقة تشترط أن تكون المواقع ضمن المباني التجارية أو المجمعات المرخصة، وفرضت الوزارة معايير صارمة للمساحات، وحُدد الحد الأدنى لمساحة المخابز النصف آلية بـ 150 متر مربع تقريباً أو حسب ما يرد في الترخيص بما يتناسب مع حجم العمل، بينما تم تحديد مساحات دقيقة للأكشاك الغذائية في المجمعات التجارية لا تقل عن 24 متراً مربعاً، و10 أمتار مربعة للأكشاك في الأراضي التجارية المستقلة.


ونصت الاشتراطات على ضرورة تركيب واجهات زجاجية من نوع سيكوريت بسماكة لا تقل عن 12 ملم، و منع تركيب التمديدات الخدمية أو الأسلاك الكهربائية ووحدات التكييف الخارجية على واجهة المبنى بشكل ظاهر لضمان عدم التشوه البصري.


وألزمت المنشآت ضرورة فصل مناطق تحضير الأغذية عن دورات المياه بمساحات متداخلة جيدة التهوية، ومنع فتح الأبواب مباشرة على مناطق التحضير، مع إلزامية توفير أحواض غسيل أيدي مستقلة تعمل بآلية غير يدوية لضمان أعلى درجات النظافة.


وشددت الاشتراطات الجديدة على ضرورة التحكم الدقيق في درجات الحرارة داخل المنشأة بحيث لا تزيد على 25 درجة مئوية، مع وضع أجهزة قياس واضحة للرطوبة والحرارة، وتغطية فتحات التهوية بشبك معدني يمنع دخول الحشرات والقوارض بشكل نهائي.


وحظرت الوزارة استخدام الألواح الخشبية أو السكاكين ذات المقابض الخشبية في تقطيع اللحوم والدواجن، واستبدالها بمواد آمنة سهلة التنظيف، مع إلزامية تعقيم الخضراوات الورقية والمواد الأولية وفق المواصفات القياسية المعتمدة.

عرض السعرات الحرارية


ألزمت الاشتراطات المخابز بعرض السعرات الحرارية للمنتجات كافة، والإفصاح الواضح عن مسببات الحساسية الـ 14 المعتمدة، سواء في قوائم الطعام أو عبر لوحات ظاهرة، لتمكين المستهلكين من اختيار أغذيتهم بأمان ووعي تام.

ونبهت الاشتراطات على حظر إعادة تجميد الأغذية التي تمت إذابتها، أو إعادة تبريد الأغذية التي تم تسخينها، مشددة على ضرورة استهلاك الأغذية الساخنة المعروضة خلال ساعتين إذا انخفضت حرارتها عن 60 درجة مئوية، وتوفير وسائل الدفع الإلكتروني وعدم رفضها.