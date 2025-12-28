The Ministry of Municipalities has granted the bakery and confectionery sector an 18-month period to rectify its conditions, raise food safety standards, and improve the urban landscape in the cities of the Kingdom by applying the new comprehensive requirements for the bakery and confectionery sector.



The new requirements included precise spatial standards that stipulate that locations must be within commercial buildings or licensed complexes. The ministry imposed strict standards for areas, with the minimum area for semi-mechanized bakeries set at approximately 150 square meters or as specified in the license according to the size of the operation. Meanwhile, specific areas for food kiosks in commercial complexes were set at no less than 24 square meters, and 10 square meters for kiosks in independent commercial lands.



The requirements stipulated the necessity of installing glass facades of the securit type with a thickness of no less than 12 mm, and prohibited the installation of service lines, electrical wires, or external air conditioning units on the building facade in a visible manner to ensure no visual distortion.



Facilities were required to separate food preparation areas from restrooms with well-ventilated overlapping spaces, and to prevent doors from opening directly into preparation areas, with the mandatory provision of independent handwashing sinks that operate non-manually to ensure the highest levels of cleanliness.



The new requirements emphasized the need for precise control of temperatures inside the facility, ensuring they do not exceed 25 degrees Celsius, with clear measuring devices for humidity and temperature, and covering ventilation openings with metal mesh to completely prevent the entry of insects and rodents.



The ministry prohibited the use of wooden boards or knives with wooden handles for cutting meat and poultry, replacing them with safe, easy-to-clean materials, and mandated the sterilization of leafy vegetables and raw materials according to approved standard specifications.

Calorie Display



The requirements mandated bakeries to display the calorie content of all products and to clearly disclose the 14 approved allergens, whether on menus or through visible signs, to enable consumers to choose their food safely and with full awareness.

The requirements also warned against refreezing foods that have been thawed or re-chilling foods that have been heated, stressing the need to consume hot foods displayed within two hours if their temperature drops below 60 degrees Celsius, and to provide electronic payment methods and not refuse them.