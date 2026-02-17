بمناسبة حلول شهر رمضان المبارك تلقى خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود ــ حفظهما الله ــ برقيات تهنئة من قادة الدول الإسلامية، وقد وجه لهم خادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء ــ رعاهما الله ــ برقيات شكر جوابية، مقدرين ما أعربوا عنه من تمنيات طيبة ودعوات صادقة، سائلين المولى عز وجل أن يعيد هذه المناسبة الكريمة على الأمة الإسلامية بالخير والبركة، ودوام الأمن والاستقرار.