On the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud — may Allah preserve them — received telegrams of congratulations from leaders of Islamic countries. The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister — may Allah protect them — sent reply telegrams of thanks, appreciating the good wishes and sincere prayers they expressed, asking Allah the Almighty to bring this blessed occasion back to the Islamic nation with goodness and blessings, and to ensure lasting security and stability.