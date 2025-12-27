The participation of Al-Harath Governorate in the Jazan Festival was highlighted through the carnival parade, which featured a model of the governorate's identity (the Southern Khanjar) in its attractive colors, carried on a cart equipped with images that reflect the nature of the place and its people. The participation was accompanied by folk art groups performing the Zamil, Al-Masha, and Al-Mizmar.

Dr. Khalid Abdullah Hafiz Madkhali, the general supervisor of the participation, confirmed that more than 200 individuals from the tribes of Al-Harath participated joyfully in the carnival event, which was overseen by the governorate and several other entities. The governorate also participated in its designated corner through an exhibition of popular heritage, aromatic plants, and traditional sweets, as well as an art exhibition and photographs showcasing the natural landscapes, farms, and lush gardens that the governorate boasts.

It is noteworthy that the governorate's participation is part of a number of governorates participating in the Jazan Festival.