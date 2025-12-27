برزت مشاركة محافظة الحرث في مهرجان جازان من خلال المسيرة الكرنفالية التي تمثلت في عمل مجسم هوية المحافظة (الخنجر الجنوبي) بألوانه الجذابة المحمول على عربة تم تجهيزها بصور تحاكي طبيعة المكان والإنسان، كما صاحبت المشاركة فرق الفنون الشعبية بلون الزامل والمعشى والمزمار.

وأكد المشرف العام على المشاركة الدكتور خالد عبدالله حافظ مدخلي أن أكثر من 200 فرد من أبناء قبائل بالحُرث شاركو ابتهاجاً في التظاهرة الكرنفالية التي أشرفت عليها المحافظة وعدد من الجهات الأخرى. كما شاركت المحافظة في الركن المخصص لها من خلال معرض للموروثات الشعبية والنباتات العطرية والحلوى الشعبية، ومعرض فني وصور فوتوغرافية تبرز ما تزخر به المحافظة من مناظر الطبيعة والمزارع والحدائق الغناء.

يشار إلى أن مشاركة المحافظة تأتي ضمن عدد من المحافظات التي تشارك في مهرجان جازان.