The Arab League Council at the level of permanent representatives will discuss tomorrow (Sunday) during an emergency meeting the seriousness of the Israeli recognition of "Somaliland" as an independent state.



In response to Somalia's request



The meeting comes in response to a request from the permanent representative of Somalia to the Arab League, and within the framework of a joint Arab move to confront the unprecedented Israeli step, which the Somali government considers a blatant violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, amid warnings about its implications for the stability of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea.



The attendees will discuss ways to respond to this step, including coordination with regional and international organizations, and reaffirming the steadfast Arab position supporting the unity of Somalia and the integrity of its territory, rejecting any unilateral actions that could undermine regional stability.



A danger to the region



For his part, Somali Minister of Information Daud Jama has confirmed that Israel's recognition of Somaliland constitutes a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia, warning that it poses a danger to the region and to international peace and security.



He emphasized in statements to the "Al Arabiya" and "Al Hadath" channels that no foreign military bases should be allowed that could drag the country into conflicts, asserting that the Israeli announcement is a deliberate attack on Somalia's sovereignty.



He welcomed the United States' position of not following Israel's lead in recognizing Somaliland, affirming that it is a fair stance that reflects the reality on the ground.



Full support for Somalia's sovereignty



Meanwhile, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its full support for the sovereignty of the Federal Republic of Somalia and the unity and integrity of its territory. It expressed its rejection of the announcement of mutual recognition between the Israeli occupation authorities and the Somaliland region, considering it a consolidation of unilateral secessionist measures that violate international law.



The Foreign Ministry's statement today (Saturday) clarified that the Kingdom reaffirms its rejection of any attempts to impose parallel entities that contradict the unity of Somalia, emphasizing its support for the legitimate Somali state institutions and its commitment to maintaining the stability of Somalia and its people.



No foreign military bases



The Somali Foreign Ministry had called in an official statement on all countries and international partners to respect international law, adhere to the principles of non-intervention and territorial integrity, and act responsibly for the sake of peace, stability, and security in the Horn of Africa.



It emphasized that it will not allow the establishment of any foreign military bases or arrangements on its territory that could drag Somalia into proxy conflicts or import regional and international hostile actions into this area.



Somalia reiterated its absolute and non-negotiable commitment to its sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity, as stipulated in the provisional constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the United Nations Charter, and the founding act of the African Union, firmly rejecting the deliberate attack on its sovereignty and the illegal step taken by Israel claiming to recognize the northern region of Somalia.