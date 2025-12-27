يناقش مجلس جامعة الدول العربية على مستوى المندوبين الدائمين غداً (الأحد) خلال اجتماع طارئ خطورة الاعتراف الإسرائيلي بـ«أرض الصومال» كدولة مستقلة.


استجابة لطلب الصومال


ويأتي الاجتماع استجابة لطلب من مندوب الصومال الدائم لدى الجامعة العربية، وفي إطار التحرك العربي المشترك لمواجهة الخطوة الإسرائيلية غير المسبوقة، التي اعتبرتها الحكومة الصومالية اعتداءً صارخاً على سيادة البلاد ووحدة أراضيها، وسط تحذيرات من انعكاساتها على استقرار القرن الأفريقي والبحر الأحمر.


ويبحث المجتمعون سبل الرد على هذه الخطوة، بما يشمل التنسيق مع المنظمات الإقليمية والدولية، والتأكيد على الموقف العربي الثابت الداعم لوحدة الصومال وسلامة أراضيه، ورفض أي إجراءات أحادية من شأنها تقويض الاستقرار الإقليمي.


خطر على المنطقة


من جانبه، أكد وزير الإعلام الصومالي داوود جامع أن اعتراف إسرائيل بأرض الصومال يشكل اعتداء صارخاً على سيادة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، محذراً من أنه يشكل خطراً على المنطقة وعلى الأمن والسلم الدوليين.


وشدد في تصريحات لقناتي «العربية والحدث» على عدم السماح بإقامة أي قواعد عسكرية أجنبية من شأنها جرُّ البلاد لصراعات، مؤكداً أن الإعلان الإسرائيلي يعد هجوماً متعمداً على سيادة الصومال.


ورحب بموقف الولايات المتحدة بعدم حذوها حذو إسرائيل في الاعتراف بأرض الصومال، مؤكداً أنه موقف عادل ويعكس الواقع على الأرض.


الدعم الكامل لسيادة الصومال


في غضون ذلك، جددت وزارة الخارجية السعودية تأكيد دعمها الكامل لسيادة جمهورية الصومال الفيدرالية، ووحدة وسلامة أراضيها. وعبرت عن رفضها لإعلان الاعتراف المتبادل بين سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي وإقليم أرض الصومال، باعتباره يكرس إجراءات أحادية انفصالية تخالف القانون الدولي.


وأوضح بيان الخارجية، اليوم (السبت)، أن المملكة تؤكد رفضها لأي محاولات لفرض كيانات موازية تتعارض مع وحدة الصومال، لتؤكد دعمها لمؤسسات الدولة الصومالية الشرعية، وحرصها على الحفاظ على استقرار الصومال وشعبه.


لا للقواعد العسكرية الأجنبية


وكانت الخارجية الصومالية دعت في بيان رسمي جميع الدول والشركاء الدوليين إلى احترام القانون الدولي، والالتزام بمبادئ عدم التدخل وسلامة الأراضي، والعمل بمسؤولية لصالح السلم والاستقرار والأمن في القرن الأفريقي.


وشددت على أنها لن تسمح بإنشاء أي قواعد عسكرية أجنبية أو ترتيبات على أراضيها من شأنها أن تجر الصومال إلى صراعات بالوكالة أو استيراد أعمال عدائية إقليمية ودولية إلى هذه المنطقة.


وجددت الصومال تأكيد التزامها المطلق وغير القابل للتفاوض بسيادتها ووحدتها الوطنية وسلامة أراضيها، كما هو منصوص عليه في الدستور المؤقت لدولة الصومال الفيدرالية، وميثاق الأمم المتحدة، والقانون التأسيسي للاتحاد الأفريقي، رافضة بشكل قاطع الهجوم المتعمد على سيادتها والخطوة غير القانونية التي اتخذتها إسرائيل بزعم الاعتراف بالمنطقة الشمالية من الصومال.