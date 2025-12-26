أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية واستنكارها للهجوم الإرهابي الذي استهدف مسجد الإمام علي بن أبي طالب أثناء صلاة الجمعة بمدينة حمص في الجمهورية العربية السورية، وأسفر عن وفاة وإصابة عددٍ من الأشخاص.
وقالت الخارجية في بيان لها: "تؤكد المملكة رفضها القاطع للإرهاب والتطرف واستهداف المساجد ودور العبادة وترويع الآمنين، معبرةً عن تضامنها مع سوريا في هذا المصاب الجلل، ودعمها لجهود الحكومة السورية الرامية إلى إرساء الأمن والاستقرار".
وأضافت" تقدم المملكة خالص تعازيها ومواساتها لذوي الضحايا ولحكومة وشعب سوريا، مع تمنياتها للمصابين بالشفاء العاجل ودوام الأمن والسلامة لسوريا وشعبها الشقيق".