The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack that targeted the Imam Ali bin Abi Talib Mosque during Friday prayers in the city of Homs in the Syrian Arab Republic, which resulted in the deaths and injuries of several individuals.

The Foreign Ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom reaffirms its unequivocal rejection of terrorism and extremism, the targeting of mosques and places of worship, and the terrorizing of the innocent, expressing its solidarity with Syria in this grave tragedy, and its support for the efforts of the Syrian government aimed at establishing security and stability."

It added, "The Kingdom extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Syria, wishing a speedy recovery to the injured and lasting security and safety for Syria and its brotherly people."