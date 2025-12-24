The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the people of the Al-Jouf region.

This came during his meeting today (Wednesday) with a number of citizens from the region, in the presence of the Emir of Al-Jouf, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz.

The Minister of Interior indicated that his visit to the Al-Jouf region comes in implementation of the leadership's directives, which emphasize direct communication with citizens in all regions of the Kingdom, confirming that the care and attention the region receives is reflected in the developmental renaissance and comprehensive progress it is witnessing across various sectors, supported by the wise leadership and the follow-up of the Emirate of the region.

The Minister of Interior pointed out that security is a fundamental pillar for development and stability, and that the continuous efforts made by security agencies contribute to providing a safe and stimulating environment for development, reflecting the leadership's commitment to providing the best services for citizens and residents.

For their part, the people of Al-Jouf expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince for their ongoing care and support for everything that enhances the security and prosperity of the nation, affirming that the Minister of Interior's visit embodies the leadership's concern for following up on citizens' affairs and addressing their needs in various regions of the Kingdom.

They highlighted the developmental, service, economic, and tourism projects taking place in the region, affirming their pride in the efforts made by the Ministry of Interior through its various sectors to serve the nation and its citizens.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Emir of Al-Jouf, Prince Muteb bin Mishal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, along with a number of esteemed officials and senior officials from the Ministry of Interior.