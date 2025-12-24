نقل وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لأهالي منطقة الجوف.

جاء ذلك خلال لقائه، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عدداً من المواطنين من أهالي المنطقة، بحضور أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز.

وبيّن وزير الداخلية أن زيارته لمنطقة الجوف تأتي إنفاذاً لتوجيهات القيادة التي تحرص على التواصل المباشر مع المواطنين في جميع مناطق المملكة، مؤكداً أن ما تحظى به المنطقة من عناية واهتمام يجسده ما تشهده من نهضة تنموية وتطور شامل في مختلف القطاعات، بدعم القيادة الحكيمة ومتابعة إمارة المنطقة.

وأشار وزير الداخلية إلى أن الأمن يمثل ركيزة أساسية للتنمية والاستقرار، وأن ما تبذله الجهات الأمنية من جهود متواصلة يسهم في توفير بيئة آمنة ومحفزة للتنمية، ويعكس حرص القيادة على تقديم أفضل الخدمات للمواطنين والمقيمين.

من جانبهم، رفع أهالي منطقة الجوف شكرهم وتقديرهم لخادم الحرمين الشريفين وولي عهده الأمين على ما يوليانه من رعاية ودعم دائمين لكل ما من شأنه تعزيز أمن الوطن وازدهاره، مؤكدين أن زيارة وزير الداخلية تجسّد اهتمام القيادة بمتابعة شؤون المواطنين والوقوف على احتياجاتهم في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

ونوّهوا بما تشهده المنطقة من مشاريع تنموية وخدمية واقتصادية وسياحية، مؤكدين اعتزازهم بالجهود التي تبذلها وزارة الداخلية عبر قطاعاتها المختلفة لخدمة الوطن والمواطن.

حضر اللقاء نائب أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير متعب بن مشعل بن بدر بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، وعدد من أصحاب الفضيلة وكبار المسؤولين في وزارة الداخلية.