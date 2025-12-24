دشّن مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية المشروع الطبي التطوعي لجراحة الوجه والفكين وجراحة الغدة الدرقية في مدينة ماكاسار بإندونيسيا، والمقام خلال الفترة من 20 وحتى 27 ديسمبر 2025م، بمشاركة (19) متطوعًا من مختلف التخصصات الطبية.

وقام الفريق الطبي التطوعي التابع للمركز منذ بدء الحملة بإجراء (16) عملية متخصصة في منطقة الوجه والفكين، و(18) عملية متخصصة بجراحة الغدة الدرقية تكللت جميعها بالنجاح التام ولله الحمد.

ويأتي ذلك امتدادًا للمشاريع الطبية التطوعية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنسانية مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لتخفيف معاناة المحتاجين والمتضررين حول العالم.