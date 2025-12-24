The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center launched a voluntary medical project for maxillofacial surgery and thyroid surgery in the city of Makassar, Indonesia, taking place from December 20 to December 27, 2025, with the participation of (19) volunteers from various medical specialties.

The volunteer medical team from the center has performed (16) specialized surgeries in the maxillofacial area and (18) specialized surgeries in thyroid surgery, all of which were completely successful, thanks to God.

This initiative is an extension of the voluntary medical projects provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, to alleviate the suffering of those in need and affected around the world.