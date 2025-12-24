التقى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في مدينة سكاكا، اليوم، أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز.

وأكد وزير الداخلية خلال اللقاء أن زيارته لمنطقة الجوف تأتي تنفيذًا لتوجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، لما يوليانه من اهتمام شامل ومتوازن بتنمية مختلف مناطق المملكة، وتعزيز منظومة الأمن والاستقرار، ودعم مسارات التنمية المستدامة.

ونوّه وزير الداخلية بما تشهده منطقة الجوف من تطور تنموي ملحوظ، مشيدًا بجهود إمارة المنطقة ومتابعة سمو أميرها، وما ينعكس عن ذلك من تحسين جودة الحياة للمواطنين والمقيمين، وتعزيز البيئة التنموية والأمنية.

من جانبه، ثمّن أمير منطقة الجوف زيارة وزير الداخلية، معربًا عن تقديره للدعم المستمر الذي تقدمه وزارة الداخلية، مؤكدًا الدور المحوري الذي تضطلع به في حفظ الأمن، وترسيخ الاستقرار، ودعم جهود التنمية في المنطقة.

وعقب اللقاء، اطّلع وزير الداخلية على عرض مرئي استعرض الإستراتيجية العامة والمبادرات التنموية التي تشرف إمارة منطقة الجوف على تنفيذها، وما تتضمنه من برامج ومشروعات تهدف إلى تعزيز التنمية الشاملة وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

حضر اللقاء، نائب أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير متعب بن مشعل بن بدر بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية الدكتور خالد بن محمد البتال، ومدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، ومدير عام مكتب الوزير للدراسات والبحوث اللواء خالد بن إبراهيم العروان، ومدير عام حرس الحدود اللواء الركن شايع بن سالم الودعاني، ووكيل وزارة الداخلية لشؤون المناطق المهندس عبدالله بن عبدالرحمن الربيعة، ونائب وكيل وزارة الداخلية للشؤون الأمنية اللواء عبدالله بن فهد الفارس، ومدير الإدارة العامة للإعلام والاتصال المؤسسي العميد طلال بن عبدالمحسن بن شلهوب، وعددٌ من كبار المسؤولين في إمارة منطقة الجوف.