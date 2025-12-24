The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, met today in the city of Sakaka with the Governor of Al-Jawf region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz.

During the meeting, the Minister of Interior confirmed that his visit to Al-Jawf region comes in implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, who both place comprehensive and balanced attention on the development of various regions of the Kingdom, enhancing the security and stability system, and supporting sustainable development paths.

The Minister of Interior noted the remarkable developmental progress witnessed in Al-Jawf region, praising the efforts of the region's emirate and the follow-up of its Highness the Emir, which reflects positively on improving the quality of life for citizens and residents, and enhancing the developmental and security environment.

For his part, the Governor of Al-Jawf region appreciated the Minister of Interior's visit, expressing his gratitude for the continuous support provided by the Ministry of Interior, and emphasizing the pivotal role it plays in maintaining security, establishing stability, and supporting development efforts in the region.

Following the meeting, the Minister of Interior reviewed a visual presentation that showcased the general strategy and developmental initiatives overseen by the Emirate of Al-Jawf, including programs and projects aimed at enhancing comprehensive development and achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

Attending the meeting were the Deputy Governor of Al-Jawf region, Prince Muteb bin Mishal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr. Khalid bin Mohammed Al-Battal, the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, the Director General of the Minister's Office for Studies and Research, Major General Khalid bin Ibrahim Al-Arowan, the Director General of Border Guard, Major General Shaya bin Salem Al-Wadani, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Regional Affairs, Engineer Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al-Rubai'a, the Deputy Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs, Major General Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Faris, the Director of the General Administration of Media and Institutional Communication, Brigadier General Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, and a number of senior officials in the Emirate of Al-Jawf.