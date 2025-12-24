The Prince of the Medina Region, Prince Salman bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, to the people of Al-Ula Governorate, emphasizing their continuous concern for meeting the needs of citizens and enhancing the quality of life.

This came during his inspection visit to Al-Ula Governorate, as part of his field tours to monitor the progress of developmental projects and the services provided to residents and visitors of the governorates.

The Prince of the Medina Region affirmed that Al-Ula has today become a cultural gem that the whole world looks upon, and its name has become globally recognized as a unique cultural and civilizational destination.

The Prince of the Medina Region said: "Al-Ula has witnessed a qualitative transformation that is considered an exceptional achievement, thanks to God and then to the significant support and diligent follow-up from the leadership."

The Prince of the Medina Region pointed out that what has been achieved in Al-Ula is due to the continuous guidance and follow-up from the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, and his firm belief that the cultural and civilizational heritage that Al-Ula carries, which extends for thousands of years, deserves to be made available to the entire world, to showcase the depth of the civilization that the Kingdom boasts and its roots deeply embedded in history.

Prince Salman bin Sultan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to all the workers in the governorate and the government agencies, especially the staff of the Royal Commission for Al-Ula Governorate, for their efforts that have contributed—after God's success—to elevating Al-Ula to its current status.

During the visit, the Prince of the Medina Region met with the Governor of Al-Ula, Rashid bin Hamad Al-Qahtani, at the governorate's headquarters, and chaired a meeting of the local council in the governorate, attended by the governor and several officials from government agencies and council members.

During the meeting, the Prince of the Medina Region reviewed reports from the departments and sections of Al-Ula Governorate, which included a presentation of the most prominent ongoing projects and future needs that contribute to the development of public service systems, achieving sustainable development, and enhancing the quality of life in the governorate. The council also discussed several topics listed on the agenda.

During the meeting with the citizens and the directors of civil and military government departments in Al-Ula Governorate, Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Qadi delivered a speech on behalf of the residents, expressing their deep pride and honor in the visit of His Highness, affirming that the visit embodies the leadership's approach to being close to the citizen and sharing their aspirations, reflecting the values of cohesion between the leadership and the citizens, supporting the development journey, enhancing the quality of life, and continuing efforts for growth and prosperity in the governorate.

He expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of the Region for his interest and follow-up, asking God to protect the leadership and maintain the security, stability, and prosperity of the nation.