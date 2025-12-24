نقل أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سلمان بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز، إلى أهالي محافظة العُلا تحيات وتقدير خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، واهتمامهما المستمر بتلبية احتياجات المواطنين وتعزيز جودة الحياة.

جاء ذلك خلال زيارته التفقدية إلى محافظة العُلا، ضمن جولاته الميدانية للاطلاع على سير الأعمال في المشروعات التنموية، ومنظومة الخدمات المقدّمة لسكان وزوار المحافظات.

وأكد أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة أن محافظة العُلا أصبحت اليوم جوهرةً حضارية ينظر إليها العالم بأسره، وبات اسمها حاضرًا عالميًا بوصفها وجهة ثقافية وحضارية فريدة.

وقال أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة: «لقد شهدت العُلا تحوّلًا نوعيًا يُعد إنجازًا استثنائيًا، وذلك بفضل الله ثم بالدعم الكبير والمتابعة الحثيثة من القيادة».

وأشار أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة إلى أن ما تحقق في العُلا جاء بفضل التوجيهات والمتابعة المستمرة من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وقناعته الراسخة بأن ما تحمله العُلا من إرث حضاري وثقافي يمتد لآلاف السنين يستحق أن يُتاح للعالم أجمع، ليطّلع على عمق الحضارة التي تزخر بها المملكة وجذورها الضاربة في التاريخ.

وعبّر الأمير سلمان بن سلطان عن شكره وتقديره لجميع العاملين في المحافظة والجهات الحكومية، ولا سيّما منسوبي الهيئة الملكية لمحافظة العُلا، نظير ما يبذلونه من جهودٍ أسهمت -بعد توفيق الله- في إيصال العُلا إلى مكانتها الراهنة.

وخلال الزيارة، التقى أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة بمقر المحافظة محافظ العُلا راشد بن حمد القحطاني، كما ترأس اجتماع المجلس المحلي بالمحافظة، بحضور المحافظ وعدد من مسؤولي الجهات الحكومية وأعضاء المجلس.

واطّلع أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة خلال الاجتماع على تقرير إدارات وأقسام محافظة العُلا، وما تضمّنه من عرض لأبرز المشروعات القائمة والاحتياجات المستقبلية التي تسهم في تطوير منظومة الخدمات العامة، وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة، وتعزيز جودة الحياة بالمحافظة، كما ناقش المجلس عددًا من الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول الأعمال.

وخلال لقاء أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة المواطنين ومديري الإدارات الحكومية المدنية والعسكرية في محافظة العُلا، ألقى إبراهيم بن عبدالله القاضي كلمةً نيابةً عن الأهالي، عبّر فيها عن بالغ اعتزازهم وتشرفهم بزيارة سموه، مؤكدًا أن الزيارة تجسّد نهج القيادة في القرب من المواطن ومشاركة تطلعاته، وتعكس قيم التلاحم بين القيادة والمواطنين، ودعم مسيرة التنمية، وتعزيز جودة الحياة، ومواصلة جهود النمو والازدهار بالمحافظة.

وقدّم شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة على اهتمامه ومتابعته، سائلًا الله أن يحفظ القيادة، ويديم على الوطن أمنه واستقراره وازدهاره.