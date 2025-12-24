The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, met today (Wednesday), in the presence of the Governor of Al-Jouf Region, Prince Faisal bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz, with the security leaders in Al-Jouf Region.

During the meeting, the Minister of Interior conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to the security leaders and personnel of the security sectors in the region, wishing them continued success in their duties.

The Minister of Interior praised the significant efforts made by the personnel of the security sectors in Al-Jouf Region, and their dedication and commitment in fulfilling their duties, emphasizing that their organized field efforts and continuous security vigilance represent an honorable model in protecting the nation's security and ensuring the safety and security of citizens and residents, as well as supporting the path of development and stability.

During the meeting, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud watched a documentary film that showcased the efforts of the security sectors in Al-Jouf Region, and the achievements in field and organizational accomplishments, through an integrated work system aimed at enhancing security and improving performance efficiency, in addition to reviewing the developmental initiatives and qualitative operations that have been carried out in the past period.

Present at the meeting were the Deputy Governor of Al-Jouf Region, Prince Muteb bin Mishal bin Badr bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, and a number of senior officials accompanying the Minister of Interior.