التقى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الأربعاء)، بحضور أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير فيصل بن نواف بن عبدالعزيز، القيادات الأمنية في منطقة الجوف.

ونقل وزير الداخلية خلال اللقاء تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، للقيادات الأمنية ومنسوبي القطاعات الأمنية في المنطقة، متمنياً لهم دوام التوفيق في أداء مهماتهم.

ونوّه وزير الداخلية بالجهود الكبيرة التي يبذلها منسوبو القطاعات الأمنية في منطقة الجوف، وما يتحلّون به من تفانٍ وإخلاص في أداء واجبهم، مؤكداً أن ما يقدمونه من جهد ميداني منظم وما يتميزون به من يقظة أمنية مستمرة يُجسّد نموذجاً مشرفاً في حماية أمن الوطن والمحافظة على أمن وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين، ودعم مسيرة التنمية والاستقرار.

وشاهد الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود خلال اللقاء فيلماً وثائقياً استعرض جهود القطاعات الأمنية في منطقة الجوف، وما تحقق من منجزات ميدانية وتنظيمية، من خلال منظومة عمل تكاملية تهدف إلى تعزيز الأمن ورفع كفاءة الأداء، إضافةً إلى استعراض المبادرات التطويرية والعمليات النوعية التي نُفِّذت خلال الفترة الماضية.

حضر اللقاء نائب أمير منطقة الجوف الأمير متعب بن مشعل بن بدر بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، وعدد من كبار المسؤولين المرافقين لوزير الداخلية.