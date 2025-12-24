استقبل أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، في مكتبه، رئيس الهيئة العامة للإحصاء فهد بن عبدالله الدوسري، والوفد المرافق له.


واطّلع أمير نجران خلال الاستقبال على عرضٍ موجز حول أبرز أعمال ومنجزات الهيئة، إلى جانب أهم المشاريع والمبادرات الإحصائية التي تنفذها على مستوى المملكة، ودورها في دعم التخطيط التنموي والاقتصادي.


واستمع لشرح عن عددٍ من المؤشرات الإحصائية المتعلقة بمنطقة نجران، وجهود الهيئة في دعم الجهات الحكومية بالإحصاءات الدقيقة؛ لتعزيز فاعلية التخطيط، ورفع كفاءة الإنفاق، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وأهداف التنمية المستدامة.