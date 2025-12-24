The Prince of Najran, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, received in his office the President of the General Authority for Statistics, Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Dosari, and the accompanying delegation.



During the reception, the Prince of Najran was briefed on a summary presentation regarding the most prominent works and achievements of the authority, along with the key statistical projects and initiatives it is implementing at the national level, and its role in supporting developmental and economic planning.



He listened to an explanation about several statistical indicators related to the Najran region, and the authority's efforts in supporting government entities with accurate statistics to enhance planning effectiveness, improve spending efficiency, and achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Sustainable Development Goals.