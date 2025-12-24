Oil prices rose slightly for the sixth day, supported by strong economic growth in the United States and concerns about supply disruptions from Venezuela and Russia, but prices are heading towards recording the largest annual decline since 2020.



Brent crude futures increased by 15 cents or 0.2% to $62.53 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude rose by 18 cents or 0.3% to $58.56.



Both contracts have gained about 6% since December 16, when they fell to their lowest levels in nearly 5 years.



Fastest Pace



U.S. data showed that the world's largest economy grew at its fastest pace in two years during the third quarter, thanks to strong consumer spending and a significant rebound in exports.



However, Brent crude prices are expected to decline by about 16% and West Texas Intermediate by about 18% this year, marking the largest drop since 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic led to a sharp decline in oil demand.



Position Settlements



IG analyst Tony Sycamore said: "What we witnessed last week was a mix of position settlements in markets suffering from limited trading, as last week's decline failed to gain momentum, alongside rising geopolitical tensions, including the U.S. blockade on Venezuela, supported by strong GDP data released last night."