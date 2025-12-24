ارتفعت أسعار النفط قليلا لليوم السادس مدعومة بالنمو الاقتصادي القوي ‍في الولايات المتحدة ومخاوف تعطل الإمدادات من فنزويلا وروسيا، لكن الأسعار تتجه نحو تسجيل أكبر انخفاض سنوي منذ ‍عام 2020.


وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 15 سنتا أو 0.2% إلى 62.53 دولار للبرميل، بينما زاد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 18 سنتا أو 0.3% إلى 58.56 دولار.


وحقق كلا العقدين مكاسب بنحو 6% منذ 16 ديسمبر الجاري، عندما انخفضا إلى أدنى مستوياتهما منذ 5 سنوات تقريبا.

أسرع وتيرة


وأظهرت بيانات أمريكية أن أكبر اقتصاد في العالم نما بأسرع وتيرة في عامين خلال الربع الثالث بفضل ‍الإنفاق الاستهلاكي القوي والانتعاش الكبير في الصادرات.


ومع ذلك، من المتوقع أن تنخفض أسعار خام برنت نحو 16% وخام غرب ‍تكساس الوسيط نحو 18% هذا العام، مسجلة ⁠بذلك أكبر انخفاض منذ عام 2020 عندما أدت ‌جائحة كوفيد-19 إلى تراجع حاد في ⁠الطلب على النفط.

تسوية المراكز


وقال المحلل لدى «آي.جي» توني سيكامور:«ما شهدناه خلال الأسبوع الماضي هو مزيج من تسوية المراكز في أسواق تعاني من تعاملات محدودة، بعدما لم يفلح هبوط الأسبوع الماضي في اكتساب زخم، إلى جانب تصاعد التوتر الجيوسياسي، بما في ذلك الحصار الأمريكي على فنزويلا، وذلك بدعم من بيانات الناتج المحلي الإجمالي القوية الصادرة الليلة الماضية».