دخلت إسبانيا سباق خلافة رئيسة البنك المركزي الأوروبي «كريستين لاغارد»، لتصبح أول دولة تعلن صراحة سعيها لشغل المنصب، في ظل تزايد التكهنات بشأن استقالة «لاغارد» المحتملة قبل نهاية ولايتها في أكتوبر 2027.


وقالت وزارة الاقتصاد الإسبانية في بيان اليوم: «إن مدريد ستعمل لضمان حصولها على دور قيادي مؤثر داخل المركزي الأوروبي، مشيرة إلى استعدادها لتقديم أقوى وأكفأ مرشح إذا ما تم تسريع عملية الاختيار».


تخطيط للمغادرة


جاء ذلك بعدما أوردت صحيفة «فاينانشال تايمز» أن رئيسة البنك المركزي تخطط لمغادرة منصبها لتمكين الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، والمستشار الألماني «فريدريك ميرتس» من اختيار خليفة لها، قبل الانتخابات الرئاسية الفرنسية في أبريل 2026.


وذكرت مصادر للصحيفة، أن استقالة لاغارد قد تحدث هذا الصيف، فيما ذكر مسؤول حكومي داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي، أن المنافسة محتدمة على شغل هذا المنصب، وذلك رغم تأكيد البنك المركزي أن لاغارد تركز بشكل كامل على أداء مهماتها ولم تتخذ أي قرار بشأن إنهاء ولايتها. في صيغة اعتبرها المستثمرون أقل حسمًا من نفي سابق صدر العام الماضي.