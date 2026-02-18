Spain has entered the race to succeed European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, becoming the first country to explicitly announce its intention to seek the position amid increasing speculation about Lagarde's potential resignation before the end of her term in October 2027.



The Spanish Ministry of Economy stated in a statement today: "Madrid will work to ensure it has a significant leadership role within the European Central Bank, indicating its readiness to present the strongest and most competent candidate if the selection process is expedited."



Planning for Departure



This comes after the Financial Times reported that the central bank president is planning to leave her position to allow French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to choose her successor before the French presidential elections in April 2026.



Sources told the newspaper that Lagarde's resignation could happen this summer, while a government official within the European Union mentioned that competition for this position is fierce, despite the central bank confirming that Lagarde is fully focused on her duties and has not made any decision regarding the end of her term. This statement was considered by investors to be less decisive than a previous denial issued last year.