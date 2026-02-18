The price of gold increased amid a decline in market liquidity today (Wednesday), recovering from the lowest level in a week, which was recorded in the previous session, while markets await the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's (U.S. central bank) January meeting; seeking indicators on interest rate expectations.



Gold rose in spot transactions to $4,931.61 per ounce, after falling more than 2% yesterday.



U.S. gold futures for April delivery climbed 0.9% to $4,950.20.



Technical Rebound



Ajay Kedia, the manager of a specialized company, stated: "Gold prices are supported above $4,850 today, and this is a technical rebound." This follows a decline in prices in the previous session due to easing geopolitical tensions.



He added: "Investors are awaiting the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting."