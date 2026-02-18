زاد سعر الذهب وسط انخفاض للسيولة بالسوق اليوم (الأربعاء)، متعافياً من أدنى مستوى في أسبوع، الذي سجله في الجلسة السابقة، بينما تنتظر الأسواق صدور محضر اجتماع مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) لشهر يناير الماضي؛ سعياً لمؤشرات حول توقعات أسعار الفائدة.


وارتفع الذهب في المعاملات الفورية إلى 4.931.61 دولار للأوقية، بعد انخفاضه بأكثر من 2% أمس.


وصعدت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم شهر أبريل القادم 0.9% إلى 4.950.20 دولار.


ارتداد فني


وقال مدير إحدى الشركات المتخصصة أجاي كيديا: «تحظى أسعار الذهب بدعم فوق 4850 دولاراً اليوم، وهذا ارتداد فني». وذلك بعد انخفاض الأسعار في الجلسة السابقة بسبب انحسار التوترات الجيوسياسية.


وأضاف: «المستثمرون يترقبون محضر اجتماع مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي في يناير الماضي».