The vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has defined the axes and concepts of Gulf cooperation work within a framework characterized by effectiveness and efficiency to achieve the goals and principles that serve the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, in sustainable development and the establishment of partnerships in various strategic and economic fields, which benefit the member states and fulfill the aspirations of the citizens of the GCC countries.

In this regard, the Council of Ministers reviewed, in its session yesterday (Tuesday), the outcomes of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which included the emphasis on the full, accurate, and continuous implementation of the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to enhance joint Gulf work.

The council praised, in the same session, the results of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, the eighth meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, and the commitment to move forward in strengthening Gulf relations. The council also congratulated the project of the high-speed electric train that connects Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

The Kingdom always emphasizes its keenness to complete the components of economic unity, coordinate positions, and enhance partnerships; to meet the aspirations of the region's citizens for security, prosperity, and development, and to face challenges with unity and achieve more coordination, integration, and interconnection in all fields, in a way that fulfills aspirations and addresses challenges.