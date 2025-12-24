حددت رؤية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز محاور ومفاهيم العمل الخليجي بمنظومة تتسم بالفعالية والكفاءة لتحقيق الأهداف والمبادئ التي تخدم دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، في التنمية المستدامة وتحقيق الشراكات في مختلف المجالات الإستراتيجية والاقتصادية، التي تعود بالنفع على دول المجلس وتحقق تطلعات مواطني دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.

وفي هذا الشأن، استعرض مجلس الوزراء، في جلسته أمس (الثلاثاء)، مخرجات المجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، التي شملت التأكيد على التنفيذ الكامل والدقيق والمستمر لرؤية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز لتعزيز العمل الخليجي المشترك.

وأثنى المجلس، في الجلسة ذاتها، على نتائج مجلس التنسيق السعودي - البحريني، والاجتماع الثامن لمجلس التنسيق السعودي - القطري، والتأكيد على المضي قدماً نحو تعزيز العلاقات الخليجية. كما بارك المجلس مشروع القطار الكهربائي السريع الذي يربط بين السعودية وقطر.

وتؤكد المملكة دوماً، حرصها على استكمال مقومات الوحدة الاقتصادية، وتنسيق المواقف وتعزيز الشراكات؛ لتلبية تطلعات مواطني المنطقة في الأمن والرفاه والتنمية، ومواجهة التحديات بوحدة الصف وتحقيق المزيد من التنسيق والتكامل والترابط في جميع الميادين، بما يحقق التطلعات ومواجهة التحديات.