حددت رؤية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز محاور ومفاهيم العمل الخليجي بمنظومة تتسم بالفعالية والكفاءة لتحقيق الأهداف والمبادئ التي تخدم دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي، في التنمية المستدامة وتحقيق الشراكات في مختلف المجالات الإستراتيجية والاقتصادية، التي تعود بالنفع على دول المجلس وتحقق تطلعات مواطني دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.
وفي هذا الشأن، استعرض مجلس الوزراء، في جلسته أمس (الثلاثاء)، مخرجات المجلس الأعلى لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية، التي شملت التأكيد على التنفيذ الكامل والدقيق والمستمر لرؤية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز لتعزيز العمل الخليجي المشترك.
وأثنى المجلس، في الجلسة ذاتها، على نتائج مجلس التنسيق السعودي - البحريني، والاجتماع الثامن لمجلس التنسيق السعودي - القطري، والتأكيد على المضي قدماً نحو تعزيز العلاقات الخليجية. كما بارك المجلس مشروع القطار الكهربائي السريع الذي يربط بين السعودية وقطر.
وتؤكد المملكة دوماً، حرصها على استكمال مقومات الوحدة الاقتصادية، وتنسيق المواقف وتعزيز الشراكات؛ لتلبية تطلعات مواطني المنطقة في الأمن والرفاه والتنمية، ومواجهة التحديات بوحدة الصف وتحقيق المزيد من التنسيق والتكامل والترابط في جميع الميادين، بما يحقق التطلعات ومواجهة التحديات.
The vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has defined the axes and concepts of Gulf cooperation work within a framework characterized by effectiveness and efficiency to achieve the goals and principles that serve the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, in sustainable development and the establishment of partnerships in various strategic and economic fields, which benefit the member states and fulfill the aspirations of the citizens of the GCC countries.
In this regard, the Council of Ministers reviewed, in its session yesterday (Tuesday), the outcomes of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which included the emphasis on the full, accurate, and continuous implementation of the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to enhance joint Gulf work.
The council praised, in the same session, the results of the Saudi-Bahraini Coordination Council, the eighth meeting of the Saudi-Qatari Coordination Council, and the commitment to move forward in strengthening Gulf relations. The council also congratulated the project of the high-speed electric train that connects Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
The Kingdom always emphasizes its keenness to complete the components of economic unity, coordinate positions, and enhance partnerships; to meet the aspirations of the region's citizens for security, prosperity, and development, and to face challenges with unity and achieve more coordination, integration, and interconnection in all fields, in a way that fulfills aspirations and addresses challenges.