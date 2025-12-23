كشفت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة، مسودة تحديث العقوبات الملحقة بقانون (نظام) المبيدات في دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية لعام 1427هـ.

وبحسب المسودة، فإنه إذا كانت المخالفة غير جسيمة - ولا يترتب عليها ضرر بالغ على الإنسان أو الحيوان أو النبات أو البيئة أو الصحة العامة - فيتم إنذار المخالف ومنحه مهلة تصحيحية لمعالجة المخالفة.

وأوضحت، أنه يتم تطبيق عقوبة السجن بمدة لا تزيد على 5 سنوات وبغرامة لا تزيد على 10,000,000 ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين؛ على كل من قام بتصنيع أو استيراد أي مبيد محظور، أو مغشوش، وتتولى النيابة العامة التحقيق في المخالفات والادعاء أمام المحكمة المختصة لإيقاع العقوبات المنصوص عليها في تلك المادة، ويجوز لها مضاعفة العقوبة الموقعة على المخالف في حال العودة.

30 يوماً للتظلم من العقوبة

التأكد من صلاحية أحد المنتجات. (الهيئة).

وأوضحت المسودة، أن الوزارة تتولى النظر في مخالفات النظام وما يصدر بموجبه المتعلقة بمبيدات آفات القطاع الزراعي، والفصل فيها، وإقرار العقوبات والنظر في التظلمات التي يقدمها ذوو الشأن على الغرامات التي توقعها الوزارة من خلال لجنة تتكوّن من 5 أعضاء على أن يكون من بينهم اثنان من المختصين في الشريعة أو الأنظمة وتشكّل بقرار من الوزير لمدة 3 سنوات قابلة للتجديد.

ويحدّد القرار من يتولى رئاستها، على أن يكون من المختصين في الشريعة أو الأنظمة، وتصدر قراراتها بالأغلبية، وتكون مسبّبة، ويعتمد الوزير قراراتها الصادرة بالغرامة التي تتجاوز 1,000,000 ريال، أو بإلغاء الترخيص، أو بكليهما.

ويجوز التظلم من قرار العقوبة الذي يصدر من الوزارة أمام اللجنة خلال 30 يوماً من تاريخ تبليغ قرار العقوبة، على أن تبت اللجنة في مدة لا تتجاوز 30 يوماً، وفي حالة عدم صدور قرار من اللجنة خلال المدة المحددة أو صدور قرار لا يقبل به المخالف؛ يجوز له التظلم على قرار العقوبة أمام المحكمة الإدارية.

إزالة المخالفة

وأشارت المسودة إلى أن الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء، تتولى النظر في مخالفات النظام وما يصدر بموجبه المتعلقة بمبيدات آفات الصحة العامة وإيقاع العقوبات وتعتمد هذه العقوبات من الرئيس أو من يفوّضه.

ويجوز للوزارة والهيئة عند إقرار العقوبات إلزام المخالف بإزالة المخالفة، ومضاعفة الغرامة في حال تكرار المخالفة نفسها.

وتعد المخالفة مكررة إذا وقعت خلال 3 سنوات من تاريخ ارتكاب المخالفة التي سبقتها.

وإتلاف المواد محل المخالفة من خلال شركة متخصصة في التخلص من المواد الكيميائية، أو إعادة تصديرها إلى بلد المصدر، على حساب المخالف في كلتا الحالتين. ويجوز إضافةً إلى عقوبة الغرامة، إغلاق المنشأة محل المخالفة بصفة مؤقتة لا تتجاوز 6 أشهر أو إغلاقها بصفة دائمة، مع جواز التظلم على قرار العقوبة أمام المحكمة الإدارية وفقاً لنظامها.