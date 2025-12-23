The Security Cooperation Committee between the Government of Saudi Arabia and the Government of Malaysia held its meeting today in Riyadh, chaired by the Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Muhammad Al-Basami, and the Deputy Secretary-General for Security Affairs in Malaysia, Dato' Haji Abdul Halim Abdul Rahman.



During the meeting, the areas of security cooperation were reviewed, and several topics of mutual interest were discussed, in addition to exploring ways to develop coordination mechanisms and exchange experiences, which contribute to supporting security work in both countries.



On another note, the Deputy Secretary-General for Security Affairs in Malaysia, Dato' Haji Abdul Halim bin Haji Abdul Rahman, accompanied by a Malaysian security delegation, visited today the Innovation Center and the Technical Indicators Center at the General Directorate of Public Security.



During the visit, the delegation was briefed on several qualitative initiatives and advanced digital solutions that support security work, and how they contribute to enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening technical readiness, and developing the security work system according to modern methodologies based on technical analysis and innovation.



Enhancing Integration Levels



They listened to an explanation about the missions of the Innovation Center and the Technical Indicators Center, and their role in supporting security decision-making, developing institutional capabilities, and enhancing the level of integration between technical systems, in line with digital transformations and evolving security requirements.



The Malaysian delegation praised the advanced level of technology and innovation employed in security work, emphasizing the importance of enhancing experience exchange and knowledge transfer, and benefiting from the Saudi experience in the field of digital security transformation, which supports areas of mutual cooperation.