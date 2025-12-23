عقدت لجنة التعاون الأمني بين حكومة السعودية وحكومة ماليزيا اجتماعها اليوم في مدينة الرياض، برئاسة مدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد البسامي، ونائب الأمين العام لشؤون الأمن الماليزي داتو حاج عبدالحليم عبدالرحمن.


وجرى خلال الاجتماع، استعراض مجالات التعاون الأمني، ومناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، إلى جانب بحث سبل تطوير آليات التنسيق وتبادل الخبرات، بما يسهم في دعم العمل الأمني في البلدين.


من جهة ثانية، زار نائب الأمين العام لشؤون الأمن في ماليزيا داتو حاج عبدالحليم بن حاج عبدالرحمن، يرافقه وفد أمني ماليزي اليوم، مركز الابتكار ومركز المؤشرات التقنية بمديرية الأمن العام.


واطّلع الوفد خلال الزيارة على عدد من المبادرات النوعية والحلول الرقمية المتقدمة الداعمة للعمل الأمني، وما تسهم به في رفع كفاءة الأداء التشغيلي، وتعزيز الجاهزية التقنية، وتطوير منظومة العمل الأمني وفق منهجيات حديثة تعتمد على التحليل التقني والابتكار.


رفع مستوى التكامل


واستمعوا لشرح حول مهمات مركز الابتكار ومركز المؤشرات التقنية، ودورهما في دعم صناعة القرار الأمني، وتطوير القدرات المؤسسية، ورفع مستوى التكامل بين الأنظمة التقنية، بما يواكب التحولات الرقمية والمتطلبات الأمنية المتجددة.


وأشاد الوفد الماليزي بما اطلع عليه من مستوى متقدم في توظيف التقنية والابتكار في العمل الأمني، مؤكداً أهمية تعزيز تبادل الخبرات ونقل المعرفة، والاستفادة من التجربة السعودية في مجال التحول الرقمي الأمني، بما يدعم مجالات التعاون المشترك.