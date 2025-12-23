أكد بعض من أهالي محافظة أحد رفيدة، أنهم يتمنّون فقط من الجهة المختصة بأمانة عسير الاهتمام بالحدائق، وإعادة سفلتة الشوارع الرديئة، وإنشاء مماشٍ، فمنذ سنوات وهم ينتظرون تلك اللحظات على الرغم من كثرة المطالب، التي تقدّموا بها والتي لم تجد - على حد قولهم- أي تجاوب.
مستاؤون من حال حدائق
محمد القحطاني قال: الكثير من أبناء المحافظة يبحثون عن سبب بقاء حال الحدائق مهملة رغم المناشدات الكثيرة للبلدية، فالحدائق لم تعد مكاناً مناسباً ومتنفساً تقصده الأُسر في عطل نهاية الأسبوع، وعند قضاء أوقات الفراغ، والاستمتاع بجمالية المواقع، متسائلين متى يحين الوقت لتحسين الواقع.
ويضيف سعد القحطاني، تعبنا ونحن نطالب بتحسين الحدائق، نريد مواقع نجلس فيها ونتنزه، ونريد مواقع نمارس فيها رياضة المشي، ونريد مواقع يمارس فيها أطفالنا أوقات لهوهم في أمان، وأعتقد أن ذلك ليس مستحيلاً وبإمكان البلدية تحقيقه؛ لأنه من أهم واجباتها.
شوارع رديئة وأصوات تناشد
ويستغرب منصور القحطاني من عدم التحرك في تحسين وصيانة الشوارع رغم رداءتها فالأسفلت رديء وبات يتسبب في تعطل السيارات المارة، وحتى الشوارع باتت خطرة على المشاة لرداءتها، وكل الأماني أن نرى معدات الأمانة تعمل في المواقع، التي تحتاج إلى صيانة في المحافظة.
Some residents of the Ahad Rufaida Governorate have expressed their wish that the relevant authorities in the Asir Municipality pay attention to the parks, resurface the poor streets, and create walkways, as they have been waiting for these improvements for years despite the numerous requests they have submitted, which, according to them, have received no response.
Discontent with the Condition of Parks
Mohammed Al-Qahtani said: Many residents of the governorate are searching for the reason behind the neglect of the parks despite the many appeals to the municipality. The parks have ceased to be suitable places and a refuge for families during weekends and leisure time, where they can enjoy the beauty of the locations, questioning when the time will come to improve the situation.
Saad Al-Qahtani adds, "We are tired of demanding improvements to the parks. We want places to sit and relax, we want areas to practice walking, and we want safe spaces for our children to play. I believe this is not impossible and the municipality can achieve it, as it is one of its most important duties."
Poor Streets and Voices Pleading for Change
Mansour Al-Qahtani is astonished by the lack of action to improve and maintain the streets despite their poor condition. The asphalt is substandard and has started to cause breakdowns for passing vehicles, and the streets have become dangerous for pedestrians due to their poor state. All we wish is to see the municipality's equipment working in the areas that need maintenance in the governorate.