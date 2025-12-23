أكد بعض من أهالي محافظة أحد رفيدة، أنهم يتمنّون فقط من الجهة المختصة بأمانة عسير الاهتمام بالحدائق، وإعادة سفلتة الشوارع الرديئة، وإنشاء مماشٍ، فمنذ سنوات وهم ينتظرون تلك اللحظات على الرغم من كثرة المطالب، التي تقدّموا بها والتي لم تجد - على حد قولهم- أي تجاوب.


مستاؤون من حال حدائق


محمد القحطاني قال: الكثير من أبناء المحافظة يبحثون عن سبب بقاء حال الحدائق مهملة رغم المناشدات الكثيرة للبلدية، فالحدائق لم تعد مكاناً مناسباً ومتنفساً تقصده الأُسر في عطل نهاية الأسبوع، وعند قضاء أوقات الفراغ، والاستمتاع بجمالية المواقع، متسائلين متى يحين الوقت لتحسين الواقع.


ويضيف سعد القحطاني، تعبنا ونحن نطالب بتحسين الحدائق، نريد مواقع نجلس فيها ونتنزه، ونريد مواقع نمارس فيها رياضة المشي، ونريد مواقع يمارس فيها أطفالنا أوقات لهوهم في أمان، وأعتقد أن ذلك ليس مستحيلاً وبإمكان البلدية تحقيقه؛ لأنه من أهم واجباتها.


شوارع رديئة وأصوات تناشد


ويستغرب منصور القحطاني من عدم التحرك في تحسين وصيانة الشوارع رغم رداءتها فالأسفلت رديء وبات يتسبب في تعطل السيارات المارة، وحتى الشوارع باتت خطرة على المشاة لرداءتها، وكل الأماني أن نرى معدات الأمانة تعمل في المواقع، التي تحتاج إلى صيانة في المحافظة.