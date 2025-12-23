Some residents of the Ahad Rufaida Governorate have expressed their wish that the relevant authorities in the Asir Municipality pay attention to the parks, resurface the poor streets, and create walkways, as they have been waiting for these improvements for years despite the numerous requests they have submitted, which, according to them, have received no response.



Discontent with the Condition of Parks



Mohammed Al-Qahtani said: Many residents of the governorate are searching for the reason behind the neglect of the parks despite the many appeals to the municipality. The parks have ceased to be suitable places and a refuge for families during weekends and leisure time, where they can enjoy the beauty of the locations, questioning when the time will come to improve the situation.



Saad Al-Qahtani adds, "We are tired of demanding improvements to the parks. We want places to sit and relax, we want areas to practice walking, and we want safe spaces for our children to play. I believe this is not impossible and the municipality can achieve it, as it is one of its most important duties."



Poor Streets and Voices Pleading for Change



Mansour Al-Qahtani is astonished by the lack of action to improve and maintain the streets despite their poor condition. The asphalt is substandard and has started to cause breakdowns for passing vehicles, and the streets have become dangerous for pedestrians due to their poor state. All we wish is to see the municipality's equipment working in the areas that need maintenance in the governorate.