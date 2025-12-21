استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في الرياض، اليوم (الأحد)، نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين بالأردن أيمن الصفدي.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية بين البلدين، وفرص تعزيز التعاون المشترك في مختلف المجالات.
كما تمت مناقشة آخر المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية، وتنسيق الجهود حيالها.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received in Riyadh today (Sunday) the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Jordan, Ayman Safadi.
During the reception, the brotherly and historical relations between the two countries were reviewed, along with opportunities to enhance joint cooperation in various fields.
The latest regional and international developments were also discussed, as well as coordinating efforts regarding them.