استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في الرياض، اليوم (الأحد)، نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين بالأردن أيمن الصفدي.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية والتاريخية بين البلدين، وفرص تعزيز التعاون المشترك في مختلف المجالات.

كما تمت مناقشة آخر المستجدات الإقليمية والدولية، وتنسيق الجهود حيالها.