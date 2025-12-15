استقبل أمير دولة الكويت الشيخ مشعل الأحمد الجابر الصباح، في قصر بيان، اليوم، وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد بن عبدالعزيز، والوفد المرافق له.

وفي بداية الاستقبال، نقل الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد تحيات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود لأمير دولة الكويت، فيما حمّله تحياته وتقديره لخادم الحرمين الشريفين، ولولي العهد، وتمنياته لهما بموفور الصحة وتمام العافية.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال، تبادل الأحاديث الودية، واستعراض العلاقات الأخوية الراسخة بين البلدين الشقيقين وسبل تطويرها.

حضر الاستقبال، سفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى دولة الكويت الأمير سلطان بن سعد بن خالد، ومدير عام مكتب الأمير تركي بن محمد بن فهد حمد بن سليمان السليم.

فيما حضره من الجانب الكويتي، وزير الدفاع ووزير الداخلية بالإنابة الشيخ عبدالله علي عبدالله السالم الصباح، ومدير مكتب أمير الكويت الفريق متقاعد جمال محمد الذياب.