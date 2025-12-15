The Emir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, received today at Bayan Palace, Minister of State and Member of the Council of Ministers Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz, along with his accompanying delegation.

At the beginning of the reception, Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to the Emir of the State of Kuwait. He also conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince, wishing them both good health and well-being.

During the reception, friendly conversations took place, and the solid fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries were reviewed, along with ways to develop them.

Attending the reception were the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the State of Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad bin Khalid, and the Director General of Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd's office, Hamad bin Suleiman Al-Sulaim.

From the Kuwaiti side, the Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior, Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, and the Director of the Emir of Kuwait's office, retired General Jamal Mohammed Al-Dhiab, were present.