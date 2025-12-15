Today, President Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council of the Republic of Sudan, arrived in Riyadh, along with his accompanying delegation.

He was welcomed at King Khalid International Airport by the Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary of the Riyadh Region, Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayaf, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Republic of Sudan, Ali bin Hassan Jaafar, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Kingdom, Dafallah Haj Ali Othman, the Acting Director of the Riyadh Region Police, Major General Mansour bin Nasser Al-Otaibi, and the Royal Protocol Agent, Fahd Al-Suhail.