وصل إلى الرياض اليوم، الرئيس عبدالفتاح البرهان رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي بجمهورية السودان، والوفد المرافق له.

وكان في استقباله بمطار الملك خالد الدولي نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، وأمين منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن عبدالعزيز بن عياف، وسفير خادم الحرمين الشريفين لدى جمهورية السودان علي بن حسن جعفر، وسفير جمهورية السودان لدى المملكة، دفع الله الحاج علي عثمان، ومدير شرطة منطقة الرياض المكلف اللواء منصور بن ناصر العتيبي، ووكيل المراسم الملكية فهد الصهيل.