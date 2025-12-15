To enhance the level of safety and care for those visiting the Sacred House, and to increase the security of children inside the Grand Mosque and its courtyards, while facilitating matters for parents, in addition to supporting the efforts of those working to serve the guests of Allah in dealing with emergencies efficiently and quickly, the General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques has provided identification bracelets for children that are placed on the child's wrist upon their arrival at the Grand Mosque. These bracelets contain contact information for their guardians, which helps in quickly reaching them in case the child gets lost or separates from their companions.

The Authority indicated that the identification bracelets are available at the King Abdulaziz Gate and the King Fahd Gate (Number 79), urging parents to take advantage of this service, especially during peak times and the seasons of Umrah and Hajj, in order to achieve the highest levels of care and reassurance for everyone.