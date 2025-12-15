تعزيزاً لمستوى السلامة والعناية بقاصدي البيت الحرام، ولرفع مستوى الأمان للأطفال داخل المسجد الحرام وساحاته، والتيسير على أولياء الأمور، إضافة إلى دعم جهود العاملين في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن في التعامل مع الحالات الطارئة بكفاءة وسرعة، وفرت الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي سواراً تعريفياً للأطفال يُوضع في معصم الطفل عند قدومه إلى المسجد الحرام، ويحتوي على بيانات التواصل الخاصة بذويه، بما يسهم في سرعة الوصول إليهم في حال ضياع الطفل أو انفصاله عن مرافقيه.

وبيّنت الهيئة، أن أماكن توفير الأساور التعريفية متاحة عند باب الملك عبدالعزيز، وباب الملك فهد (رقم 79)، داعية أولياء الأمور إلى الاستفادة من هذه الخدمة، خصوصاً في أوقات الذروة ومواسم العمرة والحج، بما يحقق أعلى مستويات العناية والطمأنينة للجميع.