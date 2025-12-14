The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted security forces belonging to the Syrian Arab Republic and the United States during a joint field tour to combat terrorism near the city of Palmyra, resulting in the death and injury of several individuals.

The Kingdom expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the governments of both countries, along with its best wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.