أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية للهجوم الإرهابي، الذي استهدف قوات أمن تابعة للجمهورية العربية السورية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية أثناء تنفيذ جولة ميدانية مشتركة لمكافحة الإرهاب بالقرب من مدينة تدمر، مما أدى إلى وفاة وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص.
وعبّرت المملكة عن خالص تعازيها ومواساتها لأسر الضحايا وحكومتي البلدين، وصادق تمنياتها بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation of the terrorist attack that targeted security forces belonging to the Syrian Arab Republic and the United States during a joint field tour to combat terrorism near the city of Palmyra, resulting in the death and injury of several individuals.
The Kingdom expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the governments of both countries, along with its best wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.