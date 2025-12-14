أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة المملكة العربية السعودية للهجوم الإرهابي، الذي استهدف قوات أمن تابعة للجمهورية العربية السورية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية أثناء تنفيذ جولة ميدانية مشتركة لمكافحة الإرهاب بالقرب من مدينة تدمر، مما أدى إلى وفاة وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص.

وعبّرت المملكة عن خالص تعازيها ومواساتها لأسر الضحايا وحكومتي البلدين، وصادق تمنياتها بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين.