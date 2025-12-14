يوشك عام 2025 أن يغادرنا بما حمله من نجاحات وإخفاقات في كثيرٍ من المجالات، خصوصاً ما يهمنا في الشرق الأوسط؛ من مساعٍ لوقف حرب غزة، والانتقال بالقضية الفلسطينية إلى مرحلة الدولة المستقلة. ويدخل عام 2026 والعالم العربي والإسلامي في أمسِّ حاجة إلى برامج استدامة التنمية، وتجاوز مطبات الفقر، والتضخم، ومُعيقات التبادل التجاري الحر. لكنه في حاجة أشد إلى سلام تستقيم معه سبل الحياة، وتتحقق به تطلعات المقهورين إلى الحرية، والتعليم، والصحة، والتوظيف في السودان، والصومال، وسورية، والعراق، ولبنان. وغالبية هذه البلدان قضت 2025 في حروب، وعدوان، ودماء، وتدمير، ونقص في الأنفس، والثمرات.

ومن نِعَمِ الله على عباده أن جاء عام 2025 بخطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب للسلام في الشرق الأوسط، بدءاً بقطاع غزة؛ وهي الأمل الوحيد لتغادر الأحزان والكروب المنطقة، وهو هدف لا يريده بنيامين نتنياهو، وعصابة اليمين المتطرف التي تحيط به، حتى بات يتخيل أنه من دون ذلك الحلف سيخسر حياته السياسية، وقد ينتهي به المطاف في أحد السجون التي يذيق فيها الفلسطينيين صنوف التعذيب والتنكيل. وانفتحت خلال 2025، وبطلبٍ من ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، فرصة السلام في سورية. والأمل معقود على أن يشهد مطلع العام الجديد انطلاق مبادرة السعودية والولايات المتحدة ومصر والإمارات من أجل إحلال السلام في السودان العزيز على قلوب جميع العرب، حتى لا تتسبب الحرب الدائرة فيه في إحداث فراغ في السلطة يحوّل السودان الشاسع إلى قاعدة للحركات الإرهابية، ومعقل يدير منه الإخوان المسلمون مخططاتهم للسيطرة على العالم، وزعزعة دول الجوار، وتأجيج الفوضى في أهم الممرات البحرية الحيوية في العالم؛ وهو البحر الأحمر. وقد كان الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز واضحاً وقاطعاً حين أعلن أمام القمة العربية، التي عقدت في جدة، أن الازدهار والتقدم الاقتصادي والتكنولوجي في المنطقة يلزمهما الاستقرار، والهدوء، والتعايش بين دول المنطقة والعالم. وهي أفضل رؤية للمستقبل، ولأوضاع المنطقة العربية والإسلامية بعيداً عن الحروب، والزعازع، وتصفية الحسابات.