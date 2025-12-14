يوشك عام 2025 أن يغادرنا بما حمله من نجاحات وإخفاقات في كثيرٍ من المجالات، خصوصاً ما يهمنا في الشرق الأوسط؛ من مساعٍ لوقف حرب غزة، والانتقال بالقضية الفلسطينية إلى مرحلة الدولة المستقلة. ويدخل عام 2026 والعالم العربي والإسلامي في أمسِّ حاجة إلى برامج استدامة التنمية، وتجاوز مطبات الفقر، والتضخم، ومُعيقات التبادل التجاري الحر. لكنه في حاجة أشد إلى سلام تستقيم معه سبل الحياة، وتتحقق به تطلعات المقهورين إلى الحرية، والتعليم، والصحة، والتوظيف في السودان، والصومال، وسورية، والعراق، ولبنان. وغالبية هذه البلدان قضت 2025 في حروب، وعدوان، ودماء، وتدمير، ونقص في الأنفس، والثمرات.
ومن نِعَمِ الله على عباده أن جاء عام 2025 بخطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب للسلام في الشرق الأوسط، بدءاً بقطاع غزة؛ وهي الأمل الوحيد لتغادر الأحزان والكروب المنطقة، وهو هدف لا يريده بنيامين نتنياهو، وعصابة اليمين المتطرف التي تحيط به، حتى بات يتخيل أنه من دون ذلك الحلف سيخسر حياته السياسية، وقد ينتهي به المطاف في أحد السجون التي يذيق فيها الفلسطينيين صنوف التعذيب والتنكيل. وانفتحت خلال 2025، وبطلبٍ من ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، فرصة السلام في سورية. والأمل معقود على أن يشهد مطلع العام الجديد انطلاق مبادرة السعودية والولايات المتحدة ومصر والإمارات من أجل إحلال السلام في السودان العزيز على قلوب جميع العرب، حتى لا تتسبب الحرب الدائرة فيه في إحداث فراغ في السلطة يحوّل السودان الشاسع إلى قاعدة للحركات الإرهابية، ومعقل يدير منه الإخوان المسلمون مخططاتهم للسيطرة على العالم، وزعزعة دول الجوار، وتأجيج الفوضى في أهم الممرات البحرية الحيوية في العالم؛ وهو البحر الأحمر. وقد كان الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز واضحاً وقاطعاً حين أعلن أمام القمة العربية، التي عقدت في جدة، أن الازدهار والتقدم الاقتصادي والتكنولوجي في المنطقة يلزمهما الاستقرار، والهدوء، والتعايش بين دول المنطقة والعالم. وهي أفضل رؤية للمستقبل، ولأوضاع المنطقة العربية والإسلامية بعيداً عن الحروب، والزعازع، وتصفية الحسابات.
The year 2025 is about to leave us with its successes and failures in many fields, especially those that concern us in the Middle East; efforts to stop the Gaza war and to advance the Palestinian cause to the stage of an independent state. As we enter 2026, the Arab and Islamic world is in dire need of sustainable development programs, overcoming the pitfalls of poverty, inflation, and obstacles to free trade. However, it is in even greater need of peace that allows for a stable way of life and fulfills the aspirations of the oppressed for freedom, education, health, and employment in Sudan, Somalia, Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon. The majority of these countries spent 2025 in wars, aggression, bloodshed, destruction, and a lack of lives and resources.
One of God's blessings upon His servants is that the year 2025 brought forth President Donald Trump's peace plan for the Middle East, starting with the Gaza Strip; it is the only hope for the sorrows and troubles to leave the region, a goal that Benjamin Netanyahu and the extremist right-wing gang surrounding him do not want, to the extent that he imagines that without that alliance, he will lose his political life, and he may end up in one of the prisons where he subjects Palestinians to various forms of torture and abuse. Throughout 2025, and at the request of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, an opportunity for peace opened up in Syria. There is hope that the beginning of the new year will witness the launch of an initiative by Saudi Arabia, the United States, Egypt, and the UAE to establish peace in Sudan, which is dear to the hearts of all Arabs, so that the ongoing war does not create a power vacuum that turns vast Sudan into a base for terrorist movements, and a stronghold from which the Muslim Brotherhood manages its plans to control the world, destabilize neighboring countries, and fuel chaos in the most vital maritime corridors in the world; namely, the Red Sea. Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz was clear and decisive when he announced at the Arab summit held in Jeddah that prosperity and economic and technological advancement in the region require stability, calm, and coexistence among the countries of the region and the world. This is the best vision for the future and for the conditions of the Arab and Islamic region, away from wars, upheavals, and settling scores.