The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture announced that camping violations in forests and national parks without a permit amount to 3,000 riyals, and the fine for lighting a fire in non-designated areas is 1,000 riyals for the first offense, doubling with repetition to reach 3,000 riyals by the third offense. The fine for littering in non-designated areas is 500 riyals for the first offense and can reach up to 2,000 riyals by the third.



The ministry called for interaction with the "Our Winter is Healthy" campaign, emphasizing the importance of adopting responsible behaviors that protect vegetation and contribute to the preservation of natural sites, ensuring that camping remains a safe and sustainable experience for everyone. This reflects the shared responsibility of the community in protecting the environment and conserving natural resources, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



Enhancing Awareness



The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture continues to harness its efforts aimed at raising awareness of proper practices that support the safety of campers and conserve natural resources, especially during the winter season, which sees a noticeable increase in camping activities in natural areas. Individuals find space to enjoy the winter atmosphere and explore the diversity of the local environment.



This is part of the awareness campaign launched by the ministry under the slogan "Our Winter is Healthy" in its second edition, emphasizing the importance of staying away from flood channels, danger zones, and camping over plants or environmentally sensitive areas. It also highlights the need to avoid lighting fires in non-designated areas, provide safety and security tools, and maintain site cleanliness by disposing of waste and debris in designated places. Additionally, those wishing to camp can apply for a permit through the "Nabati" platform, filling out the required data, registering site information, and agreeing to the commitment.