أعلنت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة أن مخالفات التخييم في الغابات والمنتزهات الوطنية دون ترخيص تبلغ 3,000 ريال، وتبلغ غرامة إشعال النار في الأماكن غير المخصصة 1,000 ريال في المرة الأولى وتتضاعف مع التكرار لتصل في المرة الثالثة إلى 3,000 ريال، وغرامة رمي النفايات في غير أماكنها المخصصة 500 ريال في المرة الأولى، وتصل حتى 2,000 ريال في الثالثة.


ودعت الوزارة إلى التفاعل مع حملة «شتانا صح»، مؤكدة أهمية تبني السلوكيات المسؤولة التي تحمي الغطاء النباتي وتسهم في الحافظ على المواقع البرية، ليظل التخييم تجربة آمنة ومستدامة للجميع، مما يعكس المسؤولية المشتركة لدى المجتمع، في حماية البيئة والمحافظة على الموارد الطبيعية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


تعزيز الوعي


وتواصل وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة تسخير جهودها الرامية إلى تعزيز الوعي بالممارسات السليمة التي تدعم سلامة المخيمين والمحافظة على الموارد الطبيعية، لما يشهده موسم الشتاء من ازدياد ملحوظ في نشاطات التخييم بالمناطق الطبيعية، ويجد الأفراد مساحة للاستمتاع بأجواء الشتاء، واستكشاف تنوّع البيئة المحلية.


ويأتي ذلك ضمن مستهدفات الحملة التوعوية التي أطلقتها الوزارة تحت شعار «شتانا صح» في نسختها الثانية، مؤكدة أهمية الابتعاد عن مجرى السيول، ومناطق الخطر، والتخييم فوق النباتات أو مناطق حساسة بيئياً، إضافة إلى تجنب إشعال النار في الأماكن غير المخصصة لها وتوفير أدوات الأمن والسلامة، والمحافظة على نظافة الموقع، من خلال رمي النفايات والمخلفات في أماكنها المخصصة، مضيفةً أنه بإمكان الراغبين في التخييم، التقدم للحصول على التصريح عبر منصة «نباتي» وتعبئة البيانات المطلوبة وتسجيل معلومات الموقع والموافقة على التعهد.