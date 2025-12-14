أعلنت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة أن مخالفات التخييم في الغابات والمنتزهات الوطنية دون ترخيص تبلغ 3,000 ريال، وتبلغ غرامة إشعال النار في الأماكن غير المخصصة 1,000 ريال في المرة الأولى وتتضاعف مع التكرار لتصل في المرة الثالثة إلى 3,000 ريال، وغرامة رمي النفايات في غير أماكنها المخصصة 500 ريال في المرة الأولى، وتصل حتى 2,000 ريال في الثالثة.
ودعت الوزارة إلى التفاعل مع حملة «شتانا صح»، مؤكدة أهمية تبني السلوكيات المسؤولة التي تحمي الغطاء النباتي وتسهم في الحافظ على المواقع البرية، ليظل التخييم تجربة آمنة ومستدامة للجميع، مما يعكس المسؤولية المشتركة لدى المجتمع، في حماية البيئة والمحافظة على الموارد الطبيعية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
تعزيز الوعي
وتواصل وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة تسخير جهودها الرامية إلى تعزيز الوعي بالممارسات السليمة التي تدعم سلامة المخيمين والمحافظة على الموارد الطبيعية، لما يشهده موسم الشتاء من ازدياد ملحوظ في نشاطات التخييم بالمناطق الطبيعية، ويجد الأفراد مساحة للاستمتاع بأجواء الشتاء، واستكشاف تنوّع البيئة المحلية.
ويأتي ذلك ضمن مستهدفات الحملة التوعوية التي أطلقتها الوزارة تحت شعار «شتانا صح» في نسختها الثانية، مؤكدة أهمية الابتعاد عن مجرى السيول، ومناطق الخطر، والتخييم فوق النباتات أو مناطق حساسة بيئياً، إضافة إلى تجنب إشعال النار في الأماكن غير المخصصة لها وتوفير أدوات الأمن والسلامة، والمحافظة على نظافة الموقع، من خلال رمي النفايات والمخلفات في أماكنها المخصصة، مضيفةً أنه بإمكان الراغبين في التخييم، التقدم للحصول على التصريح عبر منصة «نباتي» وتعبئة البيانات المطلوبة وتسجيل معلومات الموقع والموافقة على التعهد.
The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture announced that camping violations in forests and national parks without a permit amount to 3,000 riyals, and the fine for lighting a fire in non-designated areas is 1,000 riyals for the first offense, doubling with repetition to reach 3,000 riyals by the third offense. The fine for littering in non-designated areas is 500 riyals for the first offense and can reach up to 2,000 riyals by the third.
The ministry called for interaction with the "Our Winter is Healthy" campaign, emphasizing the importance of adopting responsible behaviors that protect vegetation and contribute to the preservation of natural sites, ensuring that camping remains a safe and sustainable experience for everyone. This reflects the shared responsibility of the community in protecting the environment and conserving natural resources, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.
Enhancing Awareness
The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture continues to harness its efforts aimed at raising awareness of proper practices that support the safety of campers and conserve natural resources, especially during the winter season, which sees a noticeable increase in camping activities in natural areas. Individuals find space to enjoy the winter atmosphere and explore the diversity of the local environment.
This is part of the awareness campaign launched by the ministry under the slogan "Our Winter is Healthy" in its second edition, emphasizing the importance of staying away from flood channels, danger zones, and camping over plants or environmentally sensitive areas. It also highlights the need to avoid lighting fires in non-designated areas, provide safety and security tools, and maintain site cleanliness by disposing of waste and debris in designated places. Additionally, those wishing to camp can apply for a permit through the "Nabati" platform, filling out the required data, registering site information, and agreeing to the commitment.