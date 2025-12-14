اعتمدت وزارة التعليم المسميات الجديدة (الأدوار الفعلية في نظام فارس) في الهيكل التنظيمي لإدارات التعليم بمناطق ومحافظات المملكة، الذي تم العمل به رسمياً ضمن مشروع التحول في إدارات التعليم.

وشمل القرار الإدارات التعليمية العامة في كل من: الرياض، مكة المكرمة، القصيم، الشرقية، تبوك، حائل، الجوف، الباحة، جازان، نجران، الحدود الشمالية، عسير، الأحساء، الطائف، جدة.

وأشارت الوزارة إلى أن الدور الفعلي يُعنى بالأعمال التي يباشرها الموظف ضمن نطاق عمله، ولا يعد تعديلاً على المسمى الوظيفي المعتمد.

أعمال ومهمات

وأوضحت الوزارة أن الهيكل الجديد سيكون وفقاً للمسميات التالية: مدير الإدارة (وهو المسؤول الأول عن إدارة معتمدة بقرار رسمي وفق الهيكل التنظيمي، يشرف على تنفيذ السياسات والخطط، ويتولى متابعة أنشطة وأعمال الإدارة كافة)، ومدير قسم (وهو مسؤول عن قسم معتمد وفق الهيكل التنظيمي، يُعين أو يُكلف بقرار رسمي، ويشرف مباشرة على مهمات القسم وتنظيم أعماله ومتابعة منسوبيه)، وأخصائي معتمد (وهو موظف إداري متخصص، ينفذ المهمات الفنية والإدارية في مجال محدد ضمن اختصاص الإدارة، ومكلف رسمياً باعتماد الخدمات من خلال نظام فارس وفق الصلاحيات الممنوحة له)، وأخصائي (وهو موظف إداري متخصص ينفذ المهمات الفنية والإدارية في مجال محدد ضمن اختصاص الإدارة، وفقاً للإجراءات المعتمدة)، ودعم إداري (وهو موظف مختص بتقديم الأعمال المساندة للأعمال الإدارية، ويسهم في تسهيل سير العمليات المكتبية والتنظيمية ضمن نطاق الإدارة أو القسم)، وسكرتير (وهو موظف مختص بالأعمال المكتبية اليومية، من تنظيم المواعيد، وإعداد المراسلات، ومتابعة المعاملات الخاصة بالإدارة أو القسم).