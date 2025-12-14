The Jeddah Book Fair 2025, organized by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, held a lecture yesterday titled "Arabic Musical Modes from a Physical-Mathematical Perspective."

The lecture reviewed the connection between music and the exact sciences, particularly the laws of sound, physics, and mathematics as fundamental pillars upon which musical construction is based.

Scientific Methodology

The lecture presented an applied aspect by showcasing a practical methodology implemented in a laboratory equipped with the latest electronic devices for measuring sound frequencies.

The Jeddah Book Fair continues its activities until December 20, offering a comprehensive cultural experience that reflects the development witnessed in the publishing sector in the Kingdom, and the efforts of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority in establishing a sustainable cultural scene that supports the book industry and enhances the dissemination of knowledge.