أسفرت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي تمت في مناطق المملكة كافة، وذلك للفترة من 13/ 6/ 1447هـ الموافق 4/ 12/ 2025م إلى 19/ 6/ 1447هـ الموافق 10/ 12/ 2025م، عن ضبط 19,576 مخالفاً؛ منهم 12,506 مخالفين لنظام الإقامة، و4,154 مخالفاً لنظام أمن الحدود، و2,916 مخالفاً لنظام العمل.

وبلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة 1,418 شخصاً؛ 41% منهم يمنيو الجنسية، و57% إثيوبيو الجنسية، وجنسيات أخرى 2%، كما ضُبط 24 شخصاً لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية. وتم ضبط 16 متورطاً في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم.

وبلغ إجمالي من يتم إخضاعهم حالياً لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة 30,427 وافداً مخالفاً؛ منهم 28,718 رجلاً، و1,709 نساء. وتمت إحالة 21,803 مخالفين لبعثاتهم الدبلوماسية للحصول على وثائق سفر، وإحالة 5,202 مخالف لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل 12,365 مخالفاً.

سجن وغرامة ومصادرة وتشهير

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أنّ كل من يسهل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال يعرض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير به.

وأوضحت أن هذه الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة، حاثة على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات مخالفة.