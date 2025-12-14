The joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residence, labor, and border security regulations, which took place in all regions of the Kingdom, from 13/6/1447 AH corresponding to 4/12/2025 AD to 19/6/1447 AH corresponding to 10/12/2025 AD, resulted in the apprehension of 19,576 violators; of whom 12,506 were violating the residence system, 4,154 were violating border security regulations, and 2,916 were violating labor laws.

A total of 1,418 individuals were apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom; 41% of them were of Yemeni nationality, 57% were of Ethiopian nationality, and 2% were of other nationalities. Additionally, 24 individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom in an irregular manner. Sixteen individuals were arrested for their involvement in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residence, labor, and border security regulations and for concealing them.

The total number of individuals currently undergoing enforcement procedures stands at 30,427 violators; including 28,718 men and 1,709 women. A total of 21,803 violators have been referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 5,202 violators have been referred to complete their travel bookings, and 12,365 violators have been deported.

Imprisonment, Fines, Confiscation, and Public Shaming

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and housing used for shelter, in addition to public shaming.

It clarified that this crime is considered a major crime warranting detention, and it is a breach of honor and trust, urging the reporting of any violations.