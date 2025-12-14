أسفرت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي تمت في مناطق المملكة كافة، وذلك للفترة من 13/ 6/ 1447هـ الموافق 4/ 12/ 2025م إلى 19/ 6/ 1447هـ الموافق 10/ 12/ 2025م، عن ضبط 19,576 مخالفاً؛ منهم 12,506 مخالفين لنظام الإقامة، و4,154 مخالفاً لنظام أمن الحدود، و2,916 مخالفاً لنظام العمل.
وبلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة 1,418 شخصاً؛ 41% منهم يمنيو الجنسية، و57% إثيوبيو الجنسية، وجنسيات أخرى 2%، كما ضُبط 24 شخصاً لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية. وتم ضبط 16 متورطاً في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم.
وبلغ إجمالي من يتم إخضاعهم حالياً لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة 30,427 وافداً مخالفاً؛ منهم 28,718 رجلاً، و1,709 نساء. وتمت إحالة 21,803 مخالفين لبعثاتهم الدبلوماسية للحصول على وثائق سفر، وإحالة 5,202 مخالف لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل 12,365 مخالفاً.
سجن وغرامة ومصادرة وتشهير
وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أنّ كل من يسهل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال يعرض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير به.
وأوضحت أن هذه الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة، حاثة على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات مخالفة.
The joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residence, labor, and border security regulations, which took place in all regions of the Kingdom, from 13/6/1447 AH corresponding to 4/12/2025 AD to 19/6/1447 AH corresponding to 10/12/2025 AD, resulted in the apprehension of 19,576 violators; of whom 12,506 were violating the residence system, 4,154 were violating border security regulations, and 2,916 were violating labor laws.
A total of 1,418 individuals were apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom; 41% of them were of Yemeni nationality, 57% were of Ethiopian nationality, and 2% were of other nationalities. Additionally, 24 individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom in an irregular manner. Sixteen individuals were arrested for their involvement in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residence, labor, and border security regulations and for concealing them.
The total number of individuals currently undergoing enforcement procedures stands at 30,427 violators; including 28,718 men and 1,709 women. A total of 21,803 violators have been referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, 5,202 violators have been referred to complete their travel bookings, and 12,365 violators have been deported.
Imprisonment, Fines, Confiscation, and Public Shaming
The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, confiscation of the means of transport and housing used for shelter, in addition to public shaming.
It clarified that this crime is considered a major crime warranting detention, and it is a breach of honor and trust, urging the reporting of any violations.