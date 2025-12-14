The General Directorate of Civil Defense has called for caution and vigilance, advising people to stay in safe places, avoid areas prone to flooding and riverbeds, and refrain from swimming in them. They emphasized the importance of adhering to the instructions and guidelines announced through media outlets and social media platforms, following predictions of thunderstorms and rain across wide areas of the Kingdom starting today (Sunday) until next Thursday.

It was clarified that the Makkah region will experience moderate to heavy rain that may lead to flooding, accompanied by hail and descending winds that stir up dust and debris. This includes the governorates of Al-Lith, Al-Qunfudhah, Taif, Maysan, Adham, and Al-Ardiyat. Light to moderate rain is expected in Jeddah, Bahra, Khulais, Rabigh, the Holy Capital, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Turbah, Al-Muwahe, and Al-Khurmah.

Flooding and Hail

It was noted that the Riyadh region will be affected by moderate to heavy rain, which may cause flooding, along with hail and descending winds that stir up dust and debris. This includes the city of Riyadh and several governorates such as Ramah, Al-Majma'ah, Al-Zulfi, Al-Ghat, Al-Shuqaiq, Thadiq, Huraymila, Marat, Dhurma, Afif, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Qurayyat, Al-Rain, Al-Hariq, Al-Muzahmiyya, Al-Dammam, and Hota Bani Tamim, while light to moderate rain is expected in the governorates of Al-Aflaj, Wadi Al-Dawasir, and Al-Sulayyil.

The directorate indicated that the Eastern, Hail, Qassim, Al-Jawf, Northern Borders, Tabuk, Medina, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan regions will also be affected by moderate to heavy rain, leading to flooding and hail, along with descending winds that stir up dust and debris, while light to moderate rain is expected in the Najran region.