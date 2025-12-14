دعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني، إلى توخي الحيطة والحذر، والبقاء في أماكن آمنة، والابتعاد عن مواقع تجمع السيول وبطون الأودية، وعدم السباحة فيها، مع الالتزام بالتعليمات والإرشادات المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وذلك على خلفية توقعات بهطول أمطار رعدية على مناطق واسعة من المملكة ابتداءً من اليوم (الأحد) حتى الخميس القادم.
وأوضحت أن منطقة مكة المكرمة ستشهد أمطاراً متوسطة إلى غزيرة قد تؤدي إلى جريان السيول، مصحوبة بتساقط البَرَد ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، وتشمل محافظات الليث والقنفذة والطائف وميسان وأضم والعرضيات، فيما يُتوقع هطول أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة على جدة وبحرة وخليص ورابغ والعاصمة المقدسة والكامل والجموم وتربة والمويه والخرمة.
جريان سيول وتساقط برد
وأشارت إلى تأثر منطقة الرياض بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة، قد تتسبب في جريان السيول، مع تساقط البَرَد ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، وتشمل مدينة الرياض وعدداً من المحافظات منها رماح والمجمعة والزلفي والغاط وشقراء وثادق وحريملاء ومرات وضرما وعفيف والدوادمي والقويعية والرين والحريق والمزاحمية والدلم وحوطة بني تميم والخرج، فيما تشمل الأمطار الخفيفة إلى المتوسطة محافظات الأفلاج ووادي الدواسر والسليل.
وبيّنت المديرية أن مناطق الشرقية وحائل والقصيم والجوف والحدود الشمالية وتبوك والمدينة المنورة والباحة وعسير وجازان ستتأثر كذلك بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة، تؤدي إلى جريان السيول وتساقط البَرَد، مع رياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، في حين يُتوقع هطول أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقة نجران.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense has called for caution and vigilance, advising people to stay in safe places, avoid areas prone to flooding and riverbeds, and refrain from swimming in them. They emphasized the importance of adhering to the instructions and guidelines announced through media outlets and social media platforms, following predictions of thunderstorms and rain across wide areas of the Kingdom starting today (Sunday) until next Thursday.
It was clarified that the Makkah region will experience moderate to heavy rain that may lead to flooding, accompanied by hail and descending winds that stir up dust and debris. This includes the governorates of Al-Lith, Al-Qunfudhah, Taif, Maysan, Adham, and Al-Ardiyat. Light to moderate rain is expected in Jeddah, Bahra, Khulais, Rabigh, the Holy Capital, Al-Kamil, Al-Jumum, Turbah, Al-Muwahe, and Al-Khurmah.
Flooding and Hail
It was noted that the Riyadh region will be affected by moderate to heavy rain, which may cause flooding, along with hail and descending winds that stir up dust and debris. This includes the city of Riyadh and several governorates such as Ramah, Al-Majma'ah, Al-Zulfi, Al-Ghat, Al-Shuqaiq, Thadiq, Huraymila, Marat, Dhurma, Afif, Al-Dawadmi, Al-Qurayyat, Al-Rain, Al-Hariq, Al-Muzahmiyya, Al-Dammam, and Hota Bani Tamim, while light to moderate rain is expected in the governorates of Al-Aflaj, Wadi Al-Dawasir, and Al-Sulayyil.
The directorate indicated that the Eastern, Hail, Qassim, Al-Jawf, Northern Borders, Tabuk, Medina, Al-Baha, Asir, and Jazan regions will also be affected by moderate to heavy rain, leading to flooding and hail, along with descending winds that stir up dust and debris, while light to moderate rain is expected in the Najran region.