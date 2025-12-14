دعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني، إلى توخي الحيطة والحذر، والبقاء في أماكن آمنة، والابتعاد عن مواقع تجمع السيول وبطون الأودية، وعدم السباحة فيها، مع الالتزام بالتعليمات والإرشادات المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي، وذلك على خلفية توقعات بهطول أمطار رعدية على مناطق واسعة من المملكة ابتداءً من اليوم (الأحد) حتى الخميس القادم.

وأوضحت أن منطقة مكة المكرمة ستشهد أمطاراً متوسطة إلى غزيرة قد تؤدي إلى جريان السيول، مصحوبة بتساقط البَرَد ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، وتشمل محافظات الليث والقنفذة والطائف وميسان وأضم والعرضيات، فيما يُتوقع هطول أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة على جدة وبحرة وخليص ورابغ والعاصمة المقدسة والكامل والجموم وتربة والمويه والخرمة.

جريان سيول وتساقط برد

وأشارت إلى تأثر منطقة الرياض بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة، قد تتسبب في جريان السيول، مع تساقط البَرَد ورياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، وتشمل مدينة الرياض وعدداً من المحافظات منها رماح والمجمعة والزلفي والغاط وشقراء وثادق وحريملاء ومرات وضرما وعفيف والدوادمي والقويعية والرين والحريق والمزاحمية والدلم وحوطة بني تميم والخرج، فيما تشمل الأمطار الخفيفة إلى المتوسطة محافظات الأفلاج ووادي الدواسر والسليل.

وبيّنت المديرية أن مناطق الشرقية وحائل والقصيم والجوف والحدود الشمالية وتبوك والمدينة المنورة والباحة وعسير وجازان ستتأثر كذلك بأمطار متوسطة إلى غزيرة، تؤدي إلى جريان السيول وتساقط البَرَد، مع رياح هابطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار، في حين يُتوقع هطول أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة على منطقة نجران.