أعلنت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك ضبط 1,145 حالة مخالفة خلال أسبوع واحد، ضمن جهودها المتواصلة لحماية أمن المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني، ومكافحة محاولات التهريب عبر مختلف المنافذ.
وأوضحت الضريبة والجمارك أن المضبوطات تنوعت بين 2,121 صنفاً من التبغ ومشتقاته، و632 مادة محظورة، و133 مادة مخدرة، إضافة إلى ضبط 6 أسلحة ومستلزماتها، و7 مبالغ مالية، في إطار الرقابة المشددة والتكامل الأمني في المنافذ البرية والبحرية والجوية.
وأكدت الهيئة استمرارها في تعزيز إجراءات الرقابة الجمركية، ورفع كفاءة أنظمة التفتيش، بما يسهم في إحباط محاولات التهريب وحماية المجتمع من المواد الممنوعة والمخالفات الجمركية.
ودعت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك الجميع إلى الإسهام في دعم جهودها عبر الإبلاغ عن أي ممارسات مشبوهة من خلال قنوات التبليغ الرسمية.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority announced the seizure of 1,145 violations within a single week, as part of its ongoing efforts to protect community security and the national economy, and to combat smuggling attempts through various ports.
The Tax and Customs Authority clarified that the seizures included 2,121 types of tobacco and its derivatives, 632 prohibited materials, 133 narcotic substances, in addition to the confiscation of 6 weapons and their accessories, and 7 amounts of money, within the framework of strict monitoring and security integration at land, sea, and air ports.
The authority affirmed its commitment to enhancing customs control measures and improving inspection systems, which contributes to thwarting smuggling attempts and protecting the community from prohibited materials and customs violations.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority called on everyone to contribute to supporting its efforts by reporting any suspicious practices through official reporting channels.