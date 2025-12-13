أعلنت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك ضبط 1,145 حالة مخالفة خلال أسبوع واحد، ضمن جهودها المتواصلة لحماية أمن المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني، ومكافحة محاولات التهريب عبر مختلف المنافذ.

وأوضحت الضريبة والجمارك أن المضبوطات تنوعت بين 2,121 صنفاً من التبغ ومشتقاته، و632 مادة محظورة، و133 مادة مخدرة، إضافة إلى ضبط 6 أسلحة ومستلزماتها، و7 مبالغ مالية، في إطار الرقابة المشددة والتكامل الأمني في المنافذ البرية والبحرية والجوية.

وأكدت الهيئة استمرارها في تعزيز إجراءات الرقابة الجمركية، ورفع كفاءة أنظمة التفتيش، بما يسهم في إحباط محاولات التهريب وحماية المجتمع من المواد الممنوعة والمخالفات الجمركية.

ودعت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك الجميع إلى الإسهام في دعم جهودها عبر الإبلاغ عن أي ممارسات مشبوهة من خلال قنوات التبليغ الرسمية.