The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority announced the seizure of 1,145 violations within a single week, as part of its ongoing efforts to protect community security and the national economy, and to combat smuggling attempts through various ports.

The Tax and Customs Authority clarified that the seizures included 2,121 types of tobacco and its derivatives, 632 prohibited materials, 133 narcotic substances, in addition to the confiscation of 6 weapons and their accessories, and 7 amounts of money, within the framework of strict monitoring and security integration at land, sea, and air ports.

The authority affirmed its commitment to enhancing customs control measures and improving inspection systems, which contributes to thwarting smuggling attempts and protecting the community from prohibited materials and customs violations.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority called on everyone to contribute to supporting its efforts by reporting any suspicious practices through official reporting channels.