بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيسة جمهورية تنزانيا المتحدة الدكتورة سامية صولوحو حسن، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلادها.

وأعرب الملك عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لفخامتها، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية تنزانيا المتحدة الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة، لرئيسة جمهورية تنزانيا المتحدة الدكتورة سامية صولوحو حسن، بمناسبة ذكرى استقلال بلادها.

وعبر ولي العهد عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لفخامتها، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية تنزانيا المتحدة الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.