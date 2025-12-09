The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

The King expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for her continued health and happiness, and for the government and people of the friendly United Republic of Tanzania, ongoing progress and prosperity.

Additionally, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for her abundant health and happiness, and for the government and people of the friendly United Republic of Tanzania, further progress and prosperity.