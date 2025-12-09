The General Administration of Education in Jeddah Province launched today the annual forum for school health for the year 1447 AH, in a national event that consolidates the transformation in the concept of school health. This was attended by the General Director of Education in Jeddah, Manal Al-Luhaibi, the Director of the School Health Affairs Department at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Mohsen Al-Qahtani, and the heads of the School Health Affairs Departments in the education administrations across the regions of the Kingdom, alongside representatives from hospitals, health centers, and private health complexes. The forum will last for 3 days.

Al-Luhaibi confirmed in her opening speech that the forum comes as an extension of the Ministry of Education's efforts to build an integrated school health system, as it is one of the pillars of quality of life within the educational environment. She emphasized that the health of students is a national priority that contributes to providing a safe and motivating school for learning. She pointed out the importance of integration between the educational and health sectors in implementing preventive and therapeutic programs and enhancing health awareness within schools.

She added that Jeddah Education is keen, through this forum, to transform school health from traditional programs to effective institutional practices, by exchanging experiences and showcasing successful experiences and qualitative initiatives between education administrations and health authorities, which contributes to the development of school health services and supports the achievement of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 in building a conscious generation that enjoys good health and a high capacity for learning and productivity.

On the first day of the forum, a number of scientific papers and specialized sessions were presented that addressed the axes of school health, health awareness programs, case management, and mechanisms for developing health partnerships with schools, with the participation of specialists from the Ministry of Health and education administrations. Participants also discussed a set of recommendations aimed at raising the quality of school health services and developing mechanisms for follow-up and implementation within schools, which positively reflects on students' health and enhances the sustainability of the educational process in a healthy and safe educational environment.