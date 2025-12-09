دشّنت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمحافظة جدة، اليوم، أعمال الملتقى السنوي للصحة المدرسية لعام 1447هـ، في حدث وطني يكرّس التحول في مفهوم الصحة المدرسية، وذلك بحضور المدير العام للتعليم بمحافظة جدة منال اللهيبي، ومدير إدارة الشؤون الصحية المدرسية بوزارة التعليم الدكتور محسن القحطاني، وبمشاركة رؤساء أقسام الشؤون الصحية المدرسية في إدارات التعليم بمناطق المملكة، إلى جانب ممثلي المستشفيات والمراكز والمجمعات الصحية الخاصة. ويستمر الملتقى لمدة 3 أيام.

وأكدت اللهيبي، في كلمتها الافتتاحية، أن الملتقى يأتي امتداداً لجهود وزارة التعليم في بناء منظومة صحة مدرسية متكاملة، بوصفها إحدى ركائز جودة الحياة داخل البيئة التعليمية، مشددة على أن صحة الطالب والطالبة أولوية وطنية تسهم في توفير مدرسة آمنة ومحفزة على التعلم. وأشارت إلى أهمية التكامل بين القطاعين التعليمي والصحي في تنفيذ البرامج الوقائية والعلاجية، وتعزيز الوعي الصحي داخل المدارس.

وأضافت أن تعليم جدة يحرص عبر هذا الملتقى على تحويل الصحة المدرسية من برامج تقليدية إلى ممارسات مؤسسية فاعلة، من خلال تبادل الخبرات واستعراض التجارب الناجحة والمبادرات النوعية بين إدارات التعليم والجهات الصحية، بما يسهم في تطوير الخدمات الصحية المدرسية ويدعم تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 ببناء جيل واعٍ يتمتع بصحة جيدة وقدرة عالية على التعلم والإنتاج.

وشهد اليوم الأول من الملتقى تقديم عدد من الأوراق العلمية والجلسات المتخصصة التي تناولت محاور الصحة المدرسية، وبرامج التوعية الصحية، وإدارة الحالات، وآليات تطوير الشراكات الصحية مع المدارس، بمشاركة مختصين من وزارة الصحة وإدارات التعليم. كما ناقش المشاركون مجموعة من التوصيات الهادفة إلى رفع جودة الخدمات الصحية المدرسية وتطوير آليات المتابعة والتنفيذ داخل المدارس، بما ينعكس إيجاباً على صحة الطلبة ويعزز استدامة العملية التعليمية في بيئة تعليمية صحية وآمنة.